JAKKS Pacific Strategic Efforts Bode Well: Should You Hold?

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK is likely to benefit from strategic acquisitions, innovations and digitization. Also, its collaborations of popular brands and movie franchisees bode well. However, rise in interest expenses and high debt along with coronavirus-related woes, pose concerns.

Growth Catalysts

JAKKS Pacific has emerged as a diversified consumer products company buoyed by a string of acquisitions over the past several years. Notably, its collaborations with Disney, Skechers, Nickelodeon, Cabbage Patch Kids and Chico to manufacture toys and merchandises is commendable. Also, new licensed properties, namely Aladdin, Godzilla, Toy Story 4 and Nintendo, have been performing well.

Recently, the company has introduced a number of mobile gaming apps and digital games, along with the physical toys, which would help the company cash in on the demand for smartphone gaming. It is also connecting with customers through digital videos, display banners and social ads, which would improve customer experience. Such investment in digital innovation will help in brand building and capitalizing on the lucrative technology-based gaming market.

The company also realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted considerable focus to aggressively boosting online sales. Over the past few quarters, JAKKS Pacific has focused on creating digital experiences for online shoppers such as videos, 360-degree product images and enhanced web pages. This modification in sales and logistics is likely to benefit the company in the upcoming periods.

Meanwhile, JAKKS Pacific continues to diversify its footprint outside the United States. Consistent with its endeavors, the company has opened sales offices and expanded distribution agreements for its products. Its partnership with Meisheng is expected to result in robust growth in Asia.

Concerns

The coronavirus outbreak has become a global crisis. Although the company cannot estimate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at this time, it is likely that the pandemic will have a material adverse effect on the company’s sales expectations for fiscal year 2020.

JAKKS Pacific has been grappling with higher interest expenses owing to the revolving credit facility. The company’s high debt remains a concern.

Moreover, the company’s battle against a broad array of alternative modes of entertainment, including video games, MP3 players, tablets, smartphones and other electronic devices, is .

The company’s shares have declined 46.6% so far this year against the industry’s 7.6% rally.

