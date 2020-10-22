Jakks Pacific Recalls Morfboard Skate & Scoot Scooters

(RTTNews) - Santa Monica, California-based Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) is calling back 162,300 MorfBoard Skate & Scoot Combo scooters with "Y" handlebars, over concerns that the handlebar joint on the scooter could break, posing a fall hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

An 8-character alphanumeric manufacturing date code can be seen on the bottom side of each skate deck that is sold as part of the Skate & Scoot Combo, the statement said.

Consumers have been urged to immediately take these recalled scooters away from children and contact Jakks Pacific for a free replacement "T" handlebar.

So far, the company has received 18 reports of the "Y" handlebars breaking with one injury when a child fell resulting in a bloody nose.

The scooters were made in China, imported by Jakks Pacific, and were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us, Meijer, BJ's Wholesale Club stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and morfboard.com from February 2018 through August 2020 for about $100.

