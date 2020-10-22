Markets
JAKK

Jakks Pacific Recalls Morfboard Skate & Scoot Scooters

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Santa Monica, California-based Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) is calling back 162,300 MorfBoard Skate & Scoot Combo scooters with "Y" handlebars, over concerns that the handlebar joint on the scooter could break, posing a fall hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

An 8-character alphanumeric manufacturing date code can be seen on the bottom side of each skate deck that is sold as part of the Skate & Scoot Combo, the statement said.

Consumers have been urged to immediately take these recalled scooters away from children and contact Jakks Pacific for a free replacement "T" handlebar.

So far, the company has received 18 reports of the "Y" handlebars breaking with one injury when a child fell resulting in a bloody nose.

The scooters were made in China, imported by Jakks Pacific, and were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us, Meijer, BJ's Wholesale Club stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and morfboard.com from February 2018 through August 2020 for about $100.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JAKK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular