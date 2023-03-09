JAKKS Pacific Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for JAKKS Pacific (JAKK):

Earnings: $38.9 million in Q4 vs. -$3.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $3.79 in Q4 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, JAKKS Pacific reported adjusted earnings of -$14.0 million or -$1.44 per share for the period.

Revenue: $131.9 million in Q4 vs. $188.0 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.