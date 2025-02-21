JAKKS Pacific Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate after beating the same in the preceding quarter. However, both metrics improved year over year.

The company said its fourth-quarter performance met expectations, with the overall results for the year reflecting strong seasonality, particularly around Halloween and Christmas. The company has consistently encouraged customers to adopt its FOB selling model, which allows them to take advantage of larger, more efficient logistics operations.

JAKK’s Q4 Earnings and Revenues

In the quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 88 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 21 cents. In the prior-year quarter, JAKK reported an adjusted loss of $1.21 per share.



Quarterly revenues of $130.7 million missed the consensus mark of $134 million. However, the top line increased 3% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales in the Toys/Consumer Products segment decreased 0.5% year over year to $118.2 million. Our estimate was $125.3 million.



Costumes’ net sales increased 46.4% year over year to $12.5 million. Our prediction was $7.7 million.

Operating Highlights of JAKK

In the reported quarter, the gross margin reached 27.7%, up 70 basis points from the prior-year level. We predicted the metric to be 30%.



Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $59.3 million compared with $75.7 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet of JAKK

As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $69.3 million compared with $72.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

JAKK’s Zacks Rank

JAKKS Pacific currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL posted mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. Notably, both top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s performance during the quarter was driven by stronger pricing on close-in demand and continued strength in onboard revenues. RCL’s diversified fleet offerings, accompanied by its commercial and vacation experiences, are witnessing robust demand trends amid an improvingglobal marketbackdrop. Thanks to these tailwinds, RCL could achieve its Trifecta goals before the schedule, pointing out the benefits it is realizing from the current improving scenario.



Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE posted better-than-expected results in second-quarter fiscal 2025. Earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year, driven by strong enrollment growth and strategic initiatives.



Adtalem's operational excellence strategy, Growth with Purpose, has driven six consecutive quarters of enrollment growth while supporting its mission to develop skilled healthcare professionals. Furthermore, strong demand at Chamberlain University and Walden University drove results. ATGE now expects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings to be in the band of $6.10-$6.30 per share compared with the earlier prediction of $5.75-$5.95.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and net revenues beating the same. Both metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.



The company reported solid financial and operational performance at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore and continued recovery in the Macao market. LVS continues to execute strategic objectives and remains optimistic about achieving industry-leading growth in both Macao and Singapore through its ongoing capital investment initiatives. It is optimistic about the introduction of new suite offerings, enhanced service levels and increased tourism spending in Asia.

