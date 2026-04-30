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Jakks Pacific Q1 Loss Widens On 6% Sales Decline

April 30, 2026 — 05:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Toy maker JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Thursday reported first-quarter results, with net loss widening from last year as revenue declined and margins weakened.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 6% to $106.7 million from $113.3 million in the same period last year.

The company reported a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.37 per share, compared with a loss of $2.4 million, or $0.21 per share, a year ago.

Adjusted net loss was $1.9 million, or $0.17 per share, versus an adjusted loss of $0.4 million, or $0.03 per share, in the prior year.

Gross profit declined 9% to $35.6 million, while gross margin fell 100 basis points to 33.4% from the year-ago period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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