JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on JAKKS Pacific is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$63m ÷ (US$444m - US$248m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, JAKKS Pacific has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Leisure industry average of 21%. NasdaqGS:JAKK Return on Capital Employed September 17th 2022

In the above chart we have measured JAKKS Pacific's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For JAKKS Pacific Tell Us?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at JAKKS Pacific. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 4,848%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. In regards to capital employed, JAKKS Pacific appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 35% less capital to run its operation. JAKKS Pacific may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 56% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that JAKKS Pacific has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And since the stock has fallen 19% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

JAKKS Pacific does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

