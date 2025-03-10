JAKKS Pacific Launches Roxy Dolls: Exclusive Fashion and Action Sports-Inspired Line Arriving at Target in June 2025

JAKKS Pacific launches Roxy Dolls, a fashion and sports-themed doll line for kids, exclusively at Target in June 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

JAKKS Pacific has announced the launch of Roxy Dolls, a new line of fashion and action sports-inspired dolls, set to debut exclusively at Target in June 2025. Aimed at children aged 4 and up, these 7.5-inch articulated dolls reflect the thrill of sports like skateboarding, snowboarding, roller skating, and surfing, each featuring a signature Roxy outfit and relevant sports accessories. The dolls are designed for easy posing and imaginative play, promoting a blend of fashion, creativity, and adventure, according to JAKKS’ SVP of Marketing, Debbie Haag. Priced at $19.99, the Roxy Dolls will include a sticker sheet, a comb, and unique sports gear, making them ideal for action sports fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Potential Positives

Introduction of Roxy Dolls, a new line targeting the action sports and fashion market, demonstrates JAKKS Pacific's ability to innovate and diversify their product offerings.

Exclusive partnership with Target for the launch of Roxy Dolls enhances the visibility and accessibility of the product to a wide audience.

Designed for imaginative play and engagement, Roxy Dolls cater to children aged 4 and up, which may attract a younger demographic and drive sales.

Collaboration with Authentic Brands Group adds credibility and branding strength, leveraging Roxy's established popularity in the fashion and sports sectors.

Potential Negatives

The exclusivity of Roxy Dolls to Target may limit potential sales channels, potentially reducing overall market reach.

The reliance on a single partner for distribution could risk supply chain issues or disagreements impacting availability and brand reputation.

The market competition in the toy industry, particularly for dolls, may overshadow the launch and challenge the product's success.

FAQ

What are Roxy Dolls?

Roxy Dolls are a new line of fashion and action sports-inspired dolls designed for kids ages 4 and up, featuring skateboarding, snowboarding, and more.

When will Roxy Dolls be available?

Roxy Dolls will launch exclusively at Target in June 2025, both in stores and online at Target.com.

What accessories come with Roxy Dolls?

Each doll includes a signature Roxy outfit, a sports accessory like a skateboard, surfboard, roller skates, and a sticker sheet and comb.

How much do Roxy Dolls cost?

The MSRP for Roxy Dolls is $19.99, making them accessible for action sports enthusiasts and fashion lovers.

Who collaborated on Roxy Dolls?

Roxy Dolls were developed in collaboration with Authentic Brands Group, focusing on merging fashion and adventure for kids.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JAKK Insider Trading Activity

$JAKK insiders have traded $JAKK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAKK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN LOUIS KIMBLE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 48,253 shares for an estimated $1,332,747

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JAKK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $JAKK stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) is thrilled to introduce Roxy Dolls, an all-new fashion and action sports-inspired doll line launching exclusively at Target in June 2025. Get ready to roll, ride, and shred in style!





Designed for kids ages 4 and up, these 7.5-inch articulated fashion dolls bring the excitement of skateboarding, snowboarding, roller skating, and surfing into the world of play. Each doll comes with a signature Roxy outfit and on-trend sports accessories, including a skateboard, snowboard, roller skates, or surfboard.





“With Roxy Dolls, we are merging fashion, creativity, and adventure to provide kids with an exciting way to showcase their passion for action sports,” said Debbie Haag, SVP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific. “In collaboration with Authentic Brands Group, we have meticulously designed these Roxy-branded dolls to be both stylish and highly posable—perfect for hitting the streets, slopes, and waves with confidence and flair.”





Each 7.5-inch articulated doll is designed for easy posing and imaginative play. Outfitted in Roxy-inspired fashions, these dolls are always dressed for adventure. Every set includes a sticker sheet, a comb, and a signature Roxy sport accessory, such as a skateboard, snowboard, roller skates, or surfboard, making them the ultimate companions for stylish and sporty fun.





With an MSRP of $19.99, Roxy Dolls are set to be the ultimate must-have for action sports enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike.





Roxy Dolls will be available exclusively in Target stores and on Target.com starting June 2025. Get ready to ride in style and unleash your creativity with Roxy!







About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:







JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at



www.jakks.com



and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).





©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.









About Authentic Brands Group









Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, brand strategy, creativity and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Generating more than $29 billion in global annual retail sales, Authentic’s brands have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,000-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 400,000 points of sale.





Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Shaquille O’Neal®, David Beckham®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Reebok®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hunter®, Vince®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Nautica®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Sperry®, Rockport®, Eddie Bauer®, Boardriders®, Quiksilver®, Billabong®, Roxy®, DC Shoes®, RVCA®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Prince®, Izod®, Van Heusen®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®.





For more information, visit



authentic.com



.





Follow Authentic on



LinkedIn



,



Instagram



,



X



and



WeChat



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.