JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 29, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.3% and 9%, respectively.

How Are Estimates Placed?

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share has remained unchanged at 60 cents in the past 30 days. In the prior-year quarter, JAKK reported a loss per share of $1.44.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-eps-surprise | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $136.5 million. The metric suggests an increase of 3.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Key Factors at Play

JAKKS Pacific’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strategic acquisitions, innovations and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. A stable supply chain and reduced promotional activities are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. For fourth-quarter 2023, our model predicts United States and Canada sales to increase 7% to $107.9 million and 9.5% to $5.3 million, respectively, year over year.



The International segment is likely to have been impacted by the adjustment in buying levels by some major U.S. customers earlier in 2023. This resulted in a 9% fall in year-to-date shipments compared with the previous year’s levels. We predict total International net sales to fall 3.8% year over year to $25.2 million.



Also, lower consumer discretionary spending due to ongoing economic uncertainties are likely to have hurt the top line in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for JAKKS Pacific this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: JAKKS Pacific has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: JAKKS Pacific currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H delivered decent fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declining on a year-over-year basis. The company's revenues surpassed the consensus mark and increased year over year.



Hyatt’s quarterly results reflected year-over-year growth in comparable system-wide revenue per available room (RevPAR), driven by an increase in occupancy and average daily rate (ADR). The uptrend is mainly driven by strong global travel demand, especially among leisure and business guests, and group customers. However, increased costs and expenses and foreign currency risks partially offset the aforementioned tailwinds and hurt the bottom line.



Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



However, the company cited concerns about continued macroeconomic uncertainty and a slowing down of sales (owing to a transition towards more strength equipment over cardio). The company anticipates 2024 sales distribution to resemble that of 2023, showing a return to a standard quarterly rhythm.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. Revenues surpassed the consensus estimate for the seventh straight quarter.



The company has been benefiting from the pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales. It continues to benefit from the robust performance of Ticketmaster and an increase in fan spending. In 2023, 145 million fans attended more than 50,000 events.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.