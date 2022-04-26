JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 115.7%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 96 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 45.8% from a loss of $1.77 reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $90.6 million. The projection suggests an increase of 8.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Let’s analyze the factors that are likely to make an impact this earnings season.

Factors to Note

JAKKS Pacific’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from Disney Princess business, appropriate portfolio additions, solid international footprint and licensing agreements. Emphasis on theatrical release of movies (such as Sonic the Hedgehog 2) coupled with its associated product launch as well as Trampoline business and ReDo Skateboard lines are likely to have driven the company’s performance in the first quarter. This along with focus on online retailing coupled with modifications in its sales and logistics capabilities is likely to have driven the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, supply chain delays, port congestion and a shortage of trucking resources are likely to have dented the first-quarter performance. This along with product development expenses and a rise in ocean freight costs is likely to have hurt margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for JAKKS Pacific this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: JAKKS Pacific has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The company has a Zacks Rank #3.

