JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) to Market Squid Game Line of Products

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK and its costume division Disguise recently inked the deal to launch the officially-licensed version of costumes and accessories associated with the Netflix’s hit series Squid Game.



Per the agreement, Disguise will design, market, manufacture and distribute a range of costumes and costume accessories featuring characters from the show. Based on characters from the Korean series, the styles include a red Triangle Guard jumpsuit and teal ‘Player 456’ Track Suit as well as a Squid Games Front Man mask and masks for Square and Triangle Supervisors.



Tara Hefter, EVP and GM of Disguise, Inc., stated, “Squid Game is a perfect addition to our vast array of costumes and offerings that cater to fans demanding a higher quality and a more detailed design that fully embodies the characters. The show sets the stage for the perfect Halloween group dress up opportunity and we anticipate the sell in for this line to be incredible.”



The company is optimistic in this regard on account of solid craze for the show and an increased adoption of its costumes in fan conventions and Halloween. The company intends to launch the products in store and online across North America and the APAC by the fall of 2022.

Price Performance

Coming to the price performance, shares of JAKKS Pacific have surged 90.7% in the past year against the industry's 13.7% decline. Notably, the company is benefiting from strategic acquisitions, a solid international footprint, fa ocus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchises. Moreover, the company realized the importance of online retailing and shifted its focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities to support the same.



However, coronavirus-related woes persist. During third-quarter 2021, the company’s operations were affected by the pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions. Although the company has undertaken significant measures to overcome the same, extra transportation and storage expenses are a headwind. The company is actively monitoring the global situation and the impact of the same on its financial condition, liquidity, operations, suppliers, industry, and workforce. Earnings estimates for 2022 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

JAKKS Pacific currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH and Century Casinos, Inc. CNTY.



Hilton Grand Vacations sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 411.1%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 62.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations’ 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 27.7% and 154.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Bluegreen Vacations flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 695%, on average. Shares of the company have surged 158.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ 2022 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 7.6% and 0.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Century Casinos carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 758.9%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 87.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Century Casinos’ 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 16.9% and 44.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

