JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported fourth-quarter 2019 financial numbers wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. Following this release, the company’s shares decreased nearly 8% on Feb 19.



The company reported adjusted loss of 26 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents by 52.9%. However, the figure narrowed from the year-ago loss of 37 cents by 29.7%.



Revenues of $152.5 million beat the consensus mark of $149.9 million by 1.7%. Moreover, the top line increased 15.3% year over year. This uptick can be attributed to strong sales of Disney Frozen 2 and Disguise products.



Operating Highlights



In the reported quarter, gross margin was 30.4%, down 20 basis points (bps) from the prior-year level. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $3.3 million against a negative of $1.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet



As of Dec 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $61.6 million compared with $53.3 million as of Dec 31, 2018. Inventory increased to $54.3 million from $53.9 million at 2018 end. Long-term debt as of Dec 31 totaled $175 million, up from $139.8 million at the end of 2018.



2019 Highlights



Net sales amounted to $598.6 million, up 5% year over year.



Adjusted loss per share for the year ended Dec 31, 2019 was reported at 73 cents compared with a loss of $1.25 in 2018.



Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $18.9 million compared with $2.3 million in 2018.



