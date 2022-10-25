JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after the market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 423.1%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line is pegged at $3.69 per share, indicating a decline of 1.9% from the $3.76 reported in the year-ago quarter. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $279.4 million. The projection suggests an increase of 17.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Let’s analyze the factors that are likely to make an impact this earnings season.

Factors to Note

JAKKS Pacific’s third-quarter top line is likely to have benefited from robust demand for its products, solid international footprint and licensing agreements. This, along with the focus on online retailing and modifications in its sales and logistics capabilities, are likely to have driven the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Robust North America and Canada sales are likely to have driven the results. We expect the United States and Canada sales to improve 16% and 1.1%, respectively, year over year. On the other hand, we expect international sales to increase 34.9% year over year.



However, a rise in inbound freight expenses is likely to hurt margins. We expect the gross margin to be 30.4% compared with the 31.6% reported in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, we expect the operating margin to be 14.7% compared with the 15.5% reported in the year-ago quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for JAKKS Pacific this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: JAKKS Pacific has an Earnings ESP of +3.25%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: JAKKS Pacific currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

