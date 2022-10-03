Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Jakks Pacific (JAKK) closed the most recent trading day at $19.57, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the toymaker had lost 17.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 13.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Jakks Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.65, down 117.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $287.21 million, up 21.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.87 per share and revenue of $732.7 million. These totals would mark changes of +88.03% and +17.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jakks Pacific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Jakks Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Jakks Pacific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.86, so we one might conclude that Jakks Pacific is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.