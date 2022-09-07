Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Jakks Pacific (JAKK) closed at $24.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the toymaker had gained 11.48% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Jakks Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.81, up 1.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $287.21 million, up 21.21% from the prior-year quarter.

JAKK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.87 per share and revenue of $732.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.03% and +17.96%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jakks Pacific should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 48.2% higher within the past month. Jakks Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Jakks Pacific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.22, so we one might conclude that Jakks Pacific is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.