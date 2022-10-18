Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jakks Pacific (JAKK) closed the most recent trading day at $18.72, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jakks Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2022. On that day, Jakks Pacific is projected to report earnings of $3.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $279.36 million, up 17.89% from the year-ago period.

JAKK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.76 per share and revenue of $724.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.78% and +16.7%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jakks Pacific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.54% lower. Jakks Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Jakks Pacific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.05, which means Jakks Pacific is trading at a discount to the group.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

