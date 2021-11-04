Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Jakks Pacific (JAKK) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. JAKK surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of JAKK have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that JAKK could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at JAKK's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on JAKK for more gains in the near future.

