JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Beats Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third straight quarter while earnings topped estimates for the second consecutive quarter.

Nonetheless, the company stated that it is making significant progress in terms of operating performance on the back of cost-saving initiatives and improved inventory management. Also, the company stated that it expects toy sales to get a boost from a robust slate of entertainment content from its licensing partners, especially Disney. Notably, the company anticipates more people to return to the normal pattern of shopping, gift-giving and celebrating Halloween.

Q4 Earnings and Revenues

The company reported adjusted loss of 80 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.94. However, the metric improved 69.2% from the prior-year loss of $2.60 per share.

Revenues of $128.3 million beat the consensus mark of $115.7 million. However, the top line declined 16.3% year over year due to reduction in sales of products related to Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2.

Net sales at the company’s Toys/Consumer Products segment decreased 19% globally, on a year-over-year basis. The decline was primarily due to lower sales of products related to Disney’s Frozen 2.

Net sales at the company’s Disguise (Halloween) segment increased 91% year over year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

Operating Highlights

In the reported quarter, gross margin was 32.8%, up 240 basis points (bps) from the prior-year level. Margins benefited from effective cost control, lower royalty and improved inventory management. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $3.8 million compared with $3.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) were $92.7 million compared with $66.3 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Debt, non-current portion, net as of Dec 31 totaled $150.4 million compared with $175 million at the end of 2019.

2020 Highlights

For the year, net sales amounted to $515.9 million, down 13.8% from 2019. Loss per share came in at $1.7, improving from a loss of $7.3 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the whole year summed up to $28.1 million, 49% up from $18.9 million in 2019.

Zacks Rank

JAKKS Pacific — which shares space with Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI, Electronic Arts Inc. EA and Hasbro, Inc. HAS in the Zacks Toys - Games - Hobbies industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI): Get Free Report



Hasbro, Inc. (HAS): Get Free Report



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.