JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Financial Results Announcement and Teleconference

JAKKS Pacific will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 24, followed by a teleconference and webcast.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will release its second quarter and first half 2025 financial results on July 24, 2025, after market close, followed by a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results and future plans. Interested analysts, investors, and media can join the call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on the same date, with details available on the company's Investor Relations webpage. Participants are encouraged to join the call ten minutes early to avoid delays. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for a limited time afterward. JAKKS Pacific, headquartered in Santa Monica, California, is known for its wide array of toys and consumer products, including proprietary brands and licensed properties, aiming to positively impact children's lives.

Potential Positives

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, indicating a commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

The scheduled teleconference and webcast provide an opportunity for analysts, investors, and media to engage with the company's leadership and hear about future plans and prospects, fostering investor relations and community engagement.

JAKKS Pacific showcases a diverse portfolio of popular proprietary brands and licensed properties, highlighting its competitive position in the toy and consumer products industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any preliminary financial information or guidance, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's performance and future prospects.

There is no mention of any significant achievements or developments in the company's operations, potentially indicating a lack of positive momentum.

The timing of the financial results announcement may create uncertainty, as it is after the close of the stock market, which could lead to delayed reactions from investors.

FAQ

When will JAKKS Pacific announce its financial results for Q2 2025?

JAKKS Pacific will announce its second quarter financial results on July 24, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I listen to the JAKKS Pacificearnings call

Participants can listen to theearnings callvia teleconference or live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations page.

What time is the JAKKS Pacificearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on July 24, 2025.

Where can I find the replay of the JAKKS Pacificearnings call

A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the JAKKS website.

What type of products does JAKKS Pacific offer?

JAKKS Pacific offers a variety of toys and consumer products, including proprietary brands and licensed properties.

$JAKK Insider Trading Activity

$JAKK insiders have traded $JAKK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAKK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN G BERMAN (Chairman, CEO, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $2,572,600 .

. LAWRENCE I ROSEN has made 5 purchases buying 15,165 shares for an estimated $394,210 and 0 sales.

$JAKK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $JAKK stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JAKK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JAKK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Small Cap Consumer Research issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

$JAKK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JAKK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JAKK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Beder from Small Cap Consumer Research set a target price of $40.0 on 07/09/2025

Full Release



SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce its second quarter and first half 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 24, 2025 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on July 24, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at





www.jakks.com/investors





. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (



2Q25 Registration link



), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (





www.jakks.com/investors







)



.





About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).





©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved





JAKKS Pacific





Investor Relations





Lucas Natalini





(424) 268-9567









investors@jakks.net







