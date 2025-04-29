JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 26% Increase in Net Sales

JAKKS Pacific reported Q1 2025 net sales of $113.3 million, a 26% increase, achieving improved gross margins and reduced losses.

Quiver AI Summary

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net sales of $113.3 million, reflecting a 26% increase from the prior year, largely due to high demand following recent film releases. The gross margin improved to 34.4%, up from 23.4% in Q1 2024, resulting in a gross profit of $39 million. While the company recorded an operating loss of $3.8 million, this was significantly better than the $21.3 million loss in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders reduced to $0.4 million, compared to $11.3 million in Q1 2024. CEO Stephen Berman expressed confidence in JAKKS' prospects, emphasizing its resilient financial position and growth opportunities, particularly in Europe and Latin America. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, reinforcing the company's robust cash position of $59.4 million as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased by 26% year-over-year, reaching $113.3 million, indicating strong consumer demand and effective product performance.

Gross margin improved significantly to 34.4% from 23.4% in Q1 2024, driven by better margin management and reduced inventory obsolescence.

Significant reduction in operating loss from $21.3 million in Q1 2024 to $3.8 million, showcasing improved operational efficiency.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders and financial stability.

Potential Negatives

Despite a significant year-over-year increase in net sales, the company reported an operating loss of $3.8 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Sales in the Costumes segment decreased by 19%, which may suggest weaknesses in certain product lines.

The company's cash and cash equivalents decreased from $70.1 million at the end of December 2024 to $59.4 million, reflecting potential liquidity concerns.

FAQ

What were JAKKS Pacific's net sales for the first quarter of 2025?

JAKKS Pacific reported net sales of $113.3 million for Q1 2025, a 26% increase year-over-year.

How did JAKKS Pacific's gross margin change in Q1 2025?

The gross margin improved to 34.4% in Q1 2025, up from 23.4% in the same quarter last year.

What is the adjusted net loss for JAKKS Pacific in Q1 2025?

The adjusted net loss was $0.4 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to an adjusted loss of $11.3 million in Q1 2024.

How did international sales perform for JAKKS Pacific?

International sales reached $21.0 million, up from $16.3 million last year, with Europe experiencing over 100% growth.

When is the next dividend payment from JAKKS Pacific?

The next quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JAKK Insider Trading Activity

$JAKK insiders have traded $JAKK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAKK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN LOUIS KIMBLE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 48,253 shares for an estimated $1,332,747

LAWRENCE I ROSEN has made 5 purchases buying 15,165 shares for an estimated $394,210 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JAKK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $JAKK stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025









Net sales were $113.3 million, a year-over-year increase of $23.2 million or 26%, driven in part by demand for product related to last quarter’s film releases



Net sales were $113.3 million, a year-over-year increase of $23.2 million or 26%, driven in part by demand for product related to last quarter’s film releases



Gross margin of 34.4% vs. 23.4% in Q1 2024, driven by improved margin of new product launches along with significantly reduced inventory obsolescence expense and retailer markdowns



Gross margin of 34.4% vs. 23.4% in Q1 2024, driven by improved margin of new product launches along with significantly reduced inventory obsolescence expense and retailer markdowns



Gross profit of $39.0 million, up $17.9 million compared to $21.1 million in Q1 2024



Gross profit of $39.0 million, up $17.9 million compared to $21.1 million in Q1 2024



Operating loss of $3.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $21.3 million in Q1 2024



Operating loss of $3.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $21.3 million in Q1 2024



Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.4 million (or $0.03 per share), compared to an adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.3 million (or $1.09 per share) in Q1 2024



Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.4 million (or $0.03 per share), compared to an adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.3 million (or $1.09 per share) in Q1 2024



Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.4 million vs. $(17.2) million in Q1 2024









Management Commentary







“We are happy to share our results after a strong start to the year at JAKKS. We’ve seen great consumer reaction year-to-date with solid consumer sales across major accounts and major markets.” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific. ““It has certainly been a moment of reflection to see our industry’s long-standing tradition of building substantial global partnerships come under scrutiny. Yet rather than viewing this as a setback, we see it as an opportunity to showcase the agility, innovation, and resilience that define not only our industry — but especially JAKKS as a nimble, focused company.









We’re proud to have restored our fortress balance sheet — a critical milestone for our long-term success. We have maintained a strong liquidity position and a prudent capital structure that not only shields us in times of volatility but also positions us to move swiftly on growth opportunities. This disciplined approach gives us the confidence to invest in our future with a flexible financial foundation — even when the external environment is less predictable. In 2023, we eliminated all long-term debt and completed the repurchase of our preferred stock, giving us a clean and stable balance sheet. This not only enhances our ability to respond quickly to market shifts but also allows us to dedicate more energy and focus to driving our core business forward and pursuing new, high-potential opportunities.





We continue to create products that resonate with consumers globally, and we’re especially excited about what’s coming to market over the next twelve months. While the current environment in the United States has presented some unique challenges — particularly in the month of April — our foresight in building up strong infrastructure and capable teams in Europe and Latin America is already paying off. These regions are delivering real growth, and we see significant runway ahead.





We remain actively engaged in monitoring the evolving situation in the U.S. and are positioning ourselves to maximize performance in 2025, while keeping our medium- and long-term goals firmly in sight. We believe our seasoned team, global presence, and financial strength give us a clear advantage in navigating uncertainty — and ultimately emerging stronger.”





The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock, payable June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record May 30, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Results







Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $113.3 million, up 26% versus $90.1 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were up 30% globally to $107.4 million and sales of Costumes were down 19% to $5.8 million compared to last year. North America sales were $92.2 million, up from $73.8 million last year. International sales were $21.0 million, up from $16.3 million last year, led by a 100+% increase from Europe, which grew from $5.7 million to $11.8 million.





The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $59.4 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $35.5 million at the same time last year, and to $70.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Inventory was $53.2 million, compared to $46.3 million in total inventory as of March 31, 2024, and $52.8 million as of December 31, 2024.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information







In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.





We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.





The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.





This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific’s business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially form what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS specifics products, product mix, the timing of customers orders and deliveries, the imposition, threat or uncertainty of tariffs, including reciprocal or retaliatory tariffs, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.







Conference Call Live Webcast







JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors, and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on April 29, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at



www.jakks.com/investors



. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (



1Q25 Registration link



), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (



www.jakks.com/investors





)



.







About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:







JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).











Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.











CONTACT:













JAKKS Pacific Investor Relations











(424) 268-9567





Lucas Natalini; investors@jakks.net



























JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

























































































March 31,













December 31,













































2025

























2024





















2024













































(In thousands)





















Assets































Current assets:

















































Cash and cash equivalents









$





59,188

















$





35,290













$





69,936

























Restricted cash













207





















202

















201

























Accounts receivable, net













95,611





















79,875

















131,629

























Inventory













53,163





















46,341

















52,780

























Prepaid expenses and other assets













19,854





















19,087

















14,141





























Total current assets













228,023





















180,795

















268,687













































































Property and equipment













142,493





















138,066

















142,623





















Less accumulated depreciation and amortization













124,592





















122,694

















126,981

























Property and equipment, net













17,901





















15,372

















15,642













































































Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













52,721





















22,965

















53,254





















Deferred income tax assets, net













70,404





















68,142

















70,394





















Goodwill













35,085





















34,997

















35,111





















Other long-term assets













1,737





















2,063

















1,781





























Total assets









$





405,871

















$





324,334













$





444,869







































































































































Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity



























































































Current liabilities:

















































Accounts payable









$





44,489

















$





31,683













$





42,560

























Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)













-





















8,689

















13,461

























Accrued expenses













37,200





















37,201

















48,456

























Reserve for sales returns and allowances













26,229





















27,859

















35,817

























Income taxes payable













1,093





















-

















1,035

























Short term operating lease liabilities













9,806





















8,237

















8,091





























Total current liabilities













118,817





















113,669

















149,420













































































Long term operating lease liabilities













47,110





















15,961

















48,433





















Accrued expenses - long term













2,909





















3,183

















2,563





















Income taxes payable













2,009





















3,295

















3,620





























Total liabilities













170,845





















136,108

















204,036













































































Stockholders' equity:

















































Common stock, $.001 par value













11





















11

















11

























Additional paid-in capital













295,931





















292,024

















297,198

























Accumulated deficit













(44,860





)

















(88,117





)













(39,692





)





















Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(16,556





)

















(16,192





)













(17,184





)

























Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity













234,526





















187,726

















240,333

























Non-controlling interests













500





















500

















500





























Total stockholders' equity













235,026





















188,226

















240,833





























Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity









$





405,871

















$





324,334













$





444,869







































































































































Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)





















































March 31,































Key Balance Sheet Data:



















2025

























2024























































































Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)













76





















81





























Inventory turnover (DSI)













64





















61











































































































Three Months Ended March 31,







































































Condensed Cash Flow Data:



















2025

























2024























































































Cash flows used in operating activities









$





(1,700





)













$





(12,863





)

























Cash flows used in investing activities













(3,065





)

















(3,634





)

























Cash flows used in financing activities and other













(5,977





)

















(20,565





)

























Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$





(10,742





)













$





(37,062





)

















































































Capital expenditures









$





(2,070





)













$





(2,228





)











































































































JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended March 31,













































































2025

























2024

















Δ (%)

































(In thousands, except per share data)











































































Net sales





$





113,253

















$





90,076













26









%













Less: Cost of sales













































Cost of goods









54,626





















53,821













1

























Royalty expense









18,168





















13,776













32

























Amortization of tools and molds









1,446





















1,427













1

























Cost of sales









74,240





















69,024













8





























Gross profit









39,013





















21,052













85





















Direct selling expenses









8,696





















8,097













7





















General and administrative expenses









33,961





















34,192













(1





)

















Depreciation and amortization









113





















87













30

























Selling, general and administrative expenses









42,770





















42,376













1





























Loss from operations









(3,757





)

















(21,324





)









(82





)

















Other income (expense):













































Other income (expense), net









5





















138













(96





)





















Interest income









362





















376













(4





)





















Interest expense









(155





)

















(143





)









8





















Loss before benefit from income taxes









(3,545





)

















(20,953





)









(83





)

















Benefit from income taxes









(1,163





)

















(6,728





)









(83





)

















Net loss









(2,382





)

















(14,225





)









(83





)

















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests









-





















280













nm





















Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.





$





(2,382





)













$





(14,505





)









(84





)





%













Net loss attributable to common stockholders





$





(2,382





)













$





(13,175





)









(82





)





%

















Loss per share - basic & diluted





$





(0.21





)













$





(1.27





)





























Shares used in loss per share - basic & diluted









11,146





















10,354



























































































Three Months Ended March 31,













































































2025

























2024

















Δ bps





















































Fav/(Unfav)















Net sales









100.0









%













100.0









%





-





















Less: Cost of sales













































Cost of goods









48.3





















59.7













1,140

























Royalty expense









16.0





















15.3













(70





)





















Amortization of tools and molds









1.3





















1.6













30.0

























Cost of sales









65.6





















76.6













1,100





























Gross profit









34.4





















23.4













1,100





















Direct selling expenses









7.7





















9.0













130





















General and administrative expenses









29.9





















38.0













810





















Depreciation and amortization









0.1





















0.1













-

























Selling, general and administrative expenses









37.7





















47.1













940





























Loss from operations









(3.3





)

















(23.7





)









2,040





















Other income (expense):













































Other income (expense), net









-





















0.2

































Interest income









0.3





















0.4

































Interest expense









(0.1





)

















(0.2





)

























Loss before benefit from income taxes









(3.1





)

















(23.3





)

























Benefit from income taxes









(1.0





)

















(7.5





)

























Net loss









(2.1





)

















(15.8





)

























Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests









-





















0.3





























Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.









(2.1





)





%













(16.1





)





%





















Net loss attributable to common stockholders









(2.1





)





%













(14.6





)





%























































































JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended March 31,













































































2025





















2024

















Δ ($)

































(In thousands)



































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

















































Net loss









$





(2,382





)









$





(14,225





)









$





11,843

























Interest expense













155

















143

















12

























Interest income













(362





)













(376





)













14

























Benefit from income taxes













(1,163





)













(6,728





)













5,565

























Depreciation and amortization













1,559

















1,514

















45

























EBITDA













(2,193





)













(19,672





)













17,479



























Adjustments:















































Other (income) expense, net













(5





)













(138





)













133

























Restricted stock compensation expense













2,552

















2,575

















(23





)





















Adjusted EBITDA









$





354













$





(17,235





)









$





17,589

























Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %













0.3









%









(19.1





)





%





1940 bps























































































































Trailing Twelve Months Ended





March 31,













































































2025





















2024

















Δ ($)

































(In thousands)



































TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA

















































TTM net income









$





46,043













$





29,206













$





16,837

























Interest expense













1,107

















3,591

















(2,484





)





















Interest income













(827





)













(1,603





)













776

























Provision for income taxes













11,097

















1,488

















9,609

























Depreciation and amortization













10,091

















10,659

















(568





)





















TTM EBITDA













67,511

















43,341

















24,170



























Adjustments:















































Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)













-

















276

















(276





)





















Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)













-

















289

















(289





)





















Other (income) expense, net













(169





)













(263





)













94

























Restricted stock compensation expense













9,512

















8,513

















999

























Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability













-

















8,176

















(8,176





)





















Molds and tooling capitalization













-

















(1,751





)













1,751

























Loss on debt extinguishment













-

















1,023

















(1,023





)





















TTM Adjusted EBITDA









$





76,854













$





59,604













$





17,250

























TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %













10.8









%









8.6









%





220 bps























































































































Three Months Ended March 31,













































2025





















2024

















Δ ($)

































(In thousands, except per share data)



































Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders

















































Net loss attributable to common stockholders









$





(2,382





)









$





(13,175





)









$





10,793

























Restricted stock compensation expense













2,552

















2,575

















(23





)





















Tax impact of additional charges













(524





)













(657





)













133

























Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders









$





(354





)









$





(11,257





)









$





10,903

























Adjusted loss per share - basic & diluted









$





(0.03





)









$





(1.09





)









$





1.06

























Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic & diluted













11,146

















10,354

















792























































































JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region











































































(In thousands)







Q1

















Divisions













2025













2024













2023









% Change





2025 v 2024









% Change





2024 v 2023















Toys/Consumer Products





$





107,438





$





82,910





$





97,893





29.6





%





-15.3





%













Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up









55,463









40,574









47,843





36.7





%





-15.2





%













Action Play & Collectibles









42,881









33,008









37,846





29.9





%





-12.8





%













Outdoor/Seasonal Toys









9,094









9,328









12,204





-2.5





%





-23.6





%













Costumes





$





5,815





$





7,166





$





9,591





-18.9





%





-25.3





%















Total









$









113,253









$









90,076









$









107,484









25.7









%









-16.2









%















































































































(In thousands)







Q1

















Regions













2025













2024













2023









% Change





2025 v 2024









% Change





2024 v 2023

















United States







$





88,944





$





70,430





$





80,443





26.3





%





-12.4





%















Europe











11,810









5,735









10,162





105.9





%





-43.6





%















Latin America











7,459









7,996









9,204





-6.7





%





-13.1





%















Canada











3,279









3,370









4,054





-2.7





%





-16.9





%















Asia











751









965









1,380





-22.2





%





-30.1





%















Australia & New Zealand











613









1,346









1,608





-54.5





%





-16.3





%















Middle East & Africa











397









234









633





69.7





%





-63.0





%















TOTAL JAKKS









$









113,253









$









90,076









$









107,484









25.7









%









-16.2









%















































































(In thousands)







Q1

















Regions













2025













2024













2023









% Change





2025 v 2024









% Change





2024 v 2023















North America





$





92,223





$





73,800





$





84,497





25.0





%





-12.7





%













International









21,030









16,276









22,987





29.2





%





-29.2





%















Total









$









113,253









$









90,076









$









107,484









25.7









%









-16.2









%

























































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.