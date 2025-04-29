Stocks
JAKK

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 26% Increase in Net Sales

April 29, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

JAKKS Pacific reported Q1 2025 net sales of $113.3 million, a 26% increase, achieving improved gross margins and reduced losses.

Quiver AI Summary

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net sales of $113.3 million, reflecting a 26% increase from the prior year, largely due to high demand following recent film releases. The gross margin improved to 34.4%, up from 23.4% in Q1 2024, resulting in a gross profit of $39 million. While the company recorded an operating loss of $3.8 million, this was significantly better than the $21.3 million loss in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders reduced to $0.4 million, compared to $11.3 million in Q1 2024. CEO Stephen Berman expressed confidence in JAKKS' prospects, emphasizing its resilient financial position and growth opportunities, particularly in Europe and Latin America. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, reinforcing the company's robust cash position of $59.4 million as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Net sales increased by 26% year-over-year, reaching $113.3 million, indicating strong consumer demand and effective product performance.
  • Gross margin improved significantly to 34.4% from 23.4% in Q1 2024, driven by better margin management and reduced inventory obsolescence.
  • Significant reduction in operating loss from $21.3 million in Q1 2024 to $3.8 million, showcasing improved operational efficiency.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders and financial stability.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a significant year-over-year increase in net sales, the company reported an operating loss of $3.8 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
  • Sales in the Costumes segment decreased by 19%, which may suggest weaknesses in certain product lines.
  • The company's cash and cash equivalents decreased from $70.1 million at the end of December 2024 to $59.4 million, reflecting potential liquidity concerns.

FAQ

What were JAKKS Pacific's net sales for the first quarter of 2025?

JAKKS Pacific reported net sales of $113.3 million for Q1 2025, a 26% increase year-over-year.

How did JAKKS Pacific's gross margin change in Q1 2025?

The gross margin improved to 34.4% in Q1 2025, up from 23.4% in the same quarter last year.

What is the adjusted net loss for JAKKS Pacific in Q1 2025?

The adjusted net loss was $0.4 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to an adjusted loss of $11.3 million in Q1 2024.

How did international sales perform for JAKKS Pacific?

International sales reached $21.0 million, up from $16.3 million last year, with Europe experiencing over 100% growth.

When is the next dividend payment from JAKKS Pacific?

The next quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.


$JAKK Insider Trading Activity

$JAKK insiders have traded $JAKK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAKK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN LOUIS KIMBLE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 48,253 shares for an estimated $1,332,747
  • LAWRENCE I ROSEN has made 5 purchases buying 15,165 shares for an estimated $394,210 and 0 sales.

$JAKK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $JAKK stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




First Quarter 2025




  • Net sales were $113.3 million, a year-over-year increase of $23.2 million or 26%, driven in part by demand for product related to last quarter’s film releases


  • Gross margin of 34.4% vs. 23.4% in Q1 2024, driven by improved margin of new product launches along with significantly reduced inventory obsolescence expense and retailer markdowns


  • Gross profit of $39.0 million, up $17.9 million compared to $21.1 million in Q1 2024


  • Operating loss of $3.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $21.3 million in Q1 2024


  • Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.4 million (or $0.03 per share), compared to an adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.3 million (or $1.09 per share) in Q1 2024


  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.4 million vs. $(17.2) million in Q1 2024




Management Commentary



“We are happy to share our results after a strong start to the year at JAKKS. We’ve seen great consumer reaction year-to-date with solid consumer sales across major accounts and major markets.” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific. ““It has certainly been a moment of reflection to see our industry’s long-standing tradition of building substantial global partnerships come under scrutiny. Yet rather than viewing this as a setback, we see it as an opportunity to showcase the agility, innovation, and resilience that define not only our industry — but especially JAKKS as a nimble, focused company.




We’re proud to have restored our fortress balance sheet — a critical milestone for our long-term success. We have maintained a strong liquidity position and a prudent capital structure that not only shields us in times of volatility but also positions us to move swiftly on growth opportunities. This disciplined approach gives us the confidence to invest in our future with a flexible financial foundation — even when the external environment is less predictable. In 2023, we eliminated all long-term debt and completed the repurchase of our preferred stock, giving us a clean and stable balance sheet. This not only enhances our ability to respond quickly to market shifts but also allows us to dedicate more energy and focus to driving our core business forward and pursuing new, high-potential opportunities.



We continue to create products that resonate with consumers globally, and we’re especially excited about what’s coming to market over the next twelve months. While the current environment in the United States has presented some unique challenges — particularly in the month of April — our foresight in building up strong infrastructure and capable teams in Europe and Latin America is already paying off. These regions are delivering real growth, and we see significant runway ahead.



We remain actively engaged in monitoring the evolving situation in the U.S. and are positioning ourselves to maximize performance in 2025, while keeping our medium- and long-term goals firmly in sight. We believe our seasoned team, global presence, and financial strength give us a clear advantage in navigating uncertainty — and ultimately emerging stronger.”



The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock, payable June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record May 30, 2025.




First Quarter 2025 Results



Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $113.3 million, up 26% versus $90.1 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were up 30% globally to $107.4 million and sales of Costumes were down 19% to $5.8 million compared to last year. North America sales were $92.2 million, up from $73.8 million last year. International sales were $21.0 million, up from $16.3 million last year, led by a 100+% increase from Europe, which grew from $5.7 million to $11.8 million.



The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $59.4 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $35.5 million at the same time last year, and to $70.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Inventory was $53.2 million, compared to $46.3 million in total inventory as of March 31, 2024, and $52.8 million as of December 31, 2024.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information



In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.



We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.



The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.



This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific’s business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially form what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS specifics products, product mix, the timing of customers orders and deliveries, the imposition, threat or uncertainty of tariffs, including reciprocal or retaliatory tariffs, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.




Conference Call Live Webcast



About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).





Forward Looking Statements



This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.














CONTACT:


JAKKS Pacific Investor Relations

(424) 268-9567


Lucas Natalini; investors@jakks.net






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



















March 31,


December 31,









2025





2024




2024









(In thousands)



Assets





Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents

$
59,188



$
35,290


$
69,936




Restricted cash


207




202



201




Accounts receivable, net


95,611




79,875



131,629




Inventory


53,163




46,341



52,780




Prepaid expenses and other assets


19,854




19,087



14,141





Total current assets


228,023




180,795



268,687
















Property and equipment


142,493




138,066



142,623



Less accumulated depreciation and amortization


124,592




122,694



126,981




Property and equipment, net


17,901




15,372



15,642
















Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


52,721




22,965



53,254



Deferred income tax assets, net


70,404




68,142



70,394



Goodwill


35,085




34,997



35,111



Other long-term assets


1,737




2,063



1,781





Total assets

$
405,871



$
324,334


$
444,869






























Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity



















Current liabilities:










Accounts payable

$
44,489



$
31,683


$
42,560




Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)


-




8,689



13,461




Accrued expenses


37,200




37,201



48,456




Reserve for sales returns and allowances


26,229




27,859



35,817




Income taxes payable


1,093




-



1,035




Short term operating lease liabilities


9,806




8,237



8,091





Total current liabilities


118,817




113,669



149,420
















Long term operating lease liabilities


47,110




15,961



48,433



Accrued expenses - long term


2,909




3,183



2,563



Income taxes payable


2,009




3,295



3,620





Total liabilities


170,845




136,108



204,036
















Stockholders' equity:










Common stock, $.001 par value


11




11



11




Additional paid-in capital


295,931




292,024



297,198




Accumulated deficit


(44,860
)



(88,117
)


(39,692
)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(16,556
)



(16,192
)


(17,184
)




Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity


234,526




187,726



240,333




Non-controlling interests


500




500



500





Total stockholders' equity


235,026




188,226



240,833





Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity

$
405,871



$
324,334


$
444,869






























Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)











March 31,






Key Balance Sheet Data:



2025





2024


















Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)


76




81





Inventory turnover (DSI)


64




61
























Three Months Ended March 31,















Condensed Cash Flow Data:



2025





2024


















Cash flows used in operating activities

$
(1,700
)


$
(12,863
)




Cash flows used in investing activities


(3,065
)



(3,634
)




Cash flows used in financing activities and other


(5,977
)



(20,565
)




Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$
(10,742
)


$
(37,062
)

















Capital expenditures

$
(2,070
)


$
(2,228
)






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,
















2025





2024



Δ (%)






(In thousands, except per share data)















Net sales
$
113,253



$
90,076


26

%

Less: Cost of sales









Cost of goods

54,626




53,821


1




Royalty expense

18,168




13,776


32




Amortization of tools and molds

1,446




1,427


1




Cost of sales

74,240




69,024


8





Gross profit

39,013




21,052


85



Direct selling expenses

8,696




8,097


7



General and administrative expenses

33,961




34,192


(1
)


Depreciation and amortization

113




87


30




Selling, general and administrative expenses

42,770




42,376


1





Loss from operations

(3,757
)



(21,324
)

(82
)


Other income (expense):









Other income (expense), net

5




138


(96
)



Interest income

362




376


(4
)



Interest expense

(155
)



(143
)

8



Loss before benefit from income taxes

(3,545
)



(20,953
)

(83
)


Benefit from income taxes

(1,163
)



(6,728
)

(83
)


Net loss

(2,382
)



(14,225
)

(83
)


Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

-




280


nm



Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
$
(2,382
)


$
(14,505
)

(84
)
%

Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(2,382
)


$
(13,175
)

(82
)
%


Loss per share - basic & diluted
$
(0.21
)


$
(1.27
)





Shares used in loss per share - basic & diluted

11,146




10,354




















Three Months Ended March 31,
















2025





2024



Δ bps











Fav/(Unfav)

Net sales

100.0

%


100.0

%
-



Less: Cost of sales









Cost of goods

48.3




59.7


1,140




Royalty expense

16.0




15.3


(70
)



Amortization of tools and molds

1.3




1.6


30.0




Cost of sales

65.6




76.6


1,100





Gross profit

34.4




23.4


1,100



Direct selling expenses

7.7




9.0


130



General and administrative expenses

29.9




38.0


810



Depreciation and amortization

0.1




0.1


-




Selling, general and administrative expenses

37.7




47.1


940





Loss from operations

(3.3
)



(23.7
)

2,040



Other income (expense):









Other income (expense), net

-




0.2






Interest income

0.3




0.4






Interest expense

(0.1
)



(0.2
)




Loss before benefit from income taxes

(3.1
)



(23.3
)




Benefit from income taxes

(1.0
)



(7.5
)




Net loss

(2.1
)



(15.8
)




Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

-




0.3





Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

(2.1
)
%


(16.1
)
%



Net loss attributable to common stockholders

(2.1
)
%


(14.6
)
%





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)




Three Months Ended March 31,
















2025




2024



Δ ($)






(In thousands)







EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA









Net loss

$
(2,382
)

$
(14,225
)

$
11,843




Interest expense


155



143



12




Interest income


(362
)


(376
)


14




Benefit from income taxes


(1,163
)


(6,728
)


5,565




Depreciation and amortization


1,559



1,514



45




EBITDA


(2,193
)


(19,672
)


17,479





Adjustments:









Other (income) expense, net


(5
)


(138
)


133




Restricted stock compensation expense


2,552



2,575



(23
)



Adjusted EBITDA

$
354


$
(17,235
)

$
17,589




Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %


0.3

%

(19.1
)
%
1940 bps


























Trailing Twelve Months Ended


March 31,
















2025




2024



Δ ($)






(In thousands)







TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA









TTM net income

$
46,043


$
29,206


$
16,837




Interest expense


1,107



3,591



(2,484
)



Interest income


(827
)


(1,603
)


776




Provision for income taxes


11,097



1,488



9,609




Depreciation and amortization


10,091



10,659



(568
)



TTM EBITDA


67,511



43,341



24,170





Adjustments:









Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)


-



276



(276
)



Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)


-



289



(289
)



Other (income) expense, net


(169
)


(263
)


94




Restricted stock compensation expense


9,512



8,513



999




Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability


-



8,176



(8,176
)



Molds and tooling capitalization


-



(1,751
)


1,751




Loss on debt extinguishment


-



1,023



(1,023
)



TTM Adjusted EBITDA

$
76,854


$
59,604


$
17,250




TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %


10.8

%

8.6

%
220 bps


























Three Months Ended March 31,









2025




2024



Δ ($)






(In thousands, except per share data)







Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders









Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$
(2,382
)

$
(13,175
)

$
10,793




Restricted stock compensation expense


2,552



2,575



(23
)



Tax impact of additional charges


(524
)


(657
)


133




Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders

$
(354
)

$
(11,257
)

$
10,903




Adjusted loss per share - basic & diluted

$
(0.03
)

$
(1.09
)

$
1.06




Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic & diluted


11,146



10,354



792






































































































































































































































































































































































































JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region















(In thousands)

Q1


Divisions


2025


2024


2023

% Change


2025 v 2024

% Change


2024 v 2023

Toys/Consumer Products
$
107,438
$
82,910
$
97,893
29.6
%
-15.3
%

Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up

55,463

40,574

47,843
36.7
%
-15.2
%

Action Play & Collectibles

42,881

33,008

37,846
29.9
%
-12.8
%

Outdoor/Seasonal Toys

9,094

9,328

12,204
-2.5
%
-23.6
%

Costumes
$
5,815
$
7,166
$
9,591
-18.9
%
-25.3
%


Total

$

113,253

$

90,076

$

107,484

25.7

%

-16.2

%






















(In thousands)

Q1


Regions


2025


2024


2023

% Change


2025 v 2024

% Change


2024 v 2023


United States
$
88,944
$
70,430
$
80,443
26.3
%
-12.4
%


Europe

11,810

5,735

10,162
105.9
%
-43.6
%


Latin America

7,459

7,996

9,204
-6.7
%
-13.1
%


Canada

3,279

3,370

4,054
-2.7
%
-16.9
%


Asia

751

965

1,380
-22.2
%
-30.1
%


Australia & New Zealand

613

1,346

1,608
-54.5
%
-16.3
%


Middle East & Africa

397

234

633
69.7
%
-63.0
%


TOTAL JAKKS

$

113,253

$

90,076

$

107,484

25.7

%

-16.2

%















(In thousands)

Q1


Regions


2025


2024


2023

% Change


2025 v 2024

% Change


2024 v 2023

North America
$
92,223
$
73,800
$
84,497
25.0
%
-12.7
%

International

21,030

16,276

22,987
29.2
%
-29.2
%


Total

$

113,253

$

90,076

$

107,484

25.7

%

-16.2

%


















