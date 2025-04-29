JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 26% Increase in Net Sales

JAKKS Pacific reported Q1 2025 net sales of $113.3 million, a 26% increase, achieving improved gross margins and reduced losses.
Quiver AI Summary
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net sales of $113.3 million, reflecting a 26% increase from the prior year, largely due to high demand following recent film releases. The gross margin improved to 34.4%, up from 23.4% in Q1 2024, resulting in a gross profit of $39 million. While the company recorded an operating loss of $3.8 million, this was significantly better than the $21.3 million loss in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders reduced to $0.4 million, compared to $11.3 million in Q1 2024. CEO Stephen Berman expressed confidence in JAKKS' prospects, emphasizing its resilient financial position and growth opportunities, particularly in Europe and Latin America. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, reinforcing the company's robust cash position of $59.4 million as of March 31, 2025.
Potential Positives
- Net sales increased by 26% year-over-year, reaching $113.3 million, indicating strong consumer demand and effective product performance.
- Gross margin improved significantly to 34.4% from 23.4% in Q1 2024, driven by better margin management and reduced inventory obsolescence.
- Significant reduction in operating loss from $21.3 million in Q1 2024 to $3.8 million, showcasing improved operational efficiency.
- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders and financial stability.
Potential Negatives
- Despite a significant year-over-year increase in net sales, the company reported an operating loss of $3.8 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
- Sales in the Costumes segment decreased by 19%, which may suggest weaknesses in certain product lines.
- The company's cash and cash equivalents decreased from $70.1 million at the end of December 2024 to $59.4 million, reflecting potential liquidity concerns.
FAQ
What were JAKKS Pacific's net sales for the first quarter of 2025?
JAKKS Pacific reported net sales of $113.3 million for Q1 2025, a 26% increase year-over-year.
How did JAKKS Pacific's gross margin change in Q1 2025?
The gross margin improved to 34.4% in Q1 2025, up from 23.4% in the same quarter last year.
What is the adjusted net loss for JAKKS Pacific in Q1 2025?
The adjusted net loss was $0.4 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to an adjusted loss of $11.3 million in Q1 2024.
How did international sales perform for JAKKS Pacific?
International sales reached $21.0 million, up from $16.3 million last year, with Europe experiencing over 100% growth.
When is the next dividend payment from JAKKS Pacific?
The next quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 30, 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$JAKK Insider Trading Activity
$JAKK insiders have traded $JAKK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAKK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN LOUIS KIMBLE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 48,253 shares for an estimated $1,332,747
- LAWRENCE I ROSEN has made 5 purchases buying 15,165 shares for an estimated $394,210 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$JAKK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $JAKK stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 416,420 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,722,223
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 185,370 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,218,165
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 109,203 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,074,064
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 102,554 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,886,895
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 72,594 shares (+2093.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,043,521
- PROSPECT CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 67,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,904,347
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 59,654 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,679,260
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025
Net sales were $113.3 million, a year-over-year increase of $23.2 million or 26%, driven in part by demand for product related to last quarter’s film releases
Gross margin of 34.4% vs. 23.4% in Q1 2024, driven by improved margin of new product launches along with significantly reduced inventory obsolescence expense and retailer markdowns
Gross profit of $39.0 million, up $17.9 million compared to $21.1 million in Q1 2024
Operating loss of $3.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $21.3 million in Q1 2024
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.4 million (or $0.03 per share), compared to an adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.3 million (or $1.09 per share) in Q1 2024
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.4 million vs. $(17.2) million in Q1 2024
Management Commentary
“We are happy to share our results after a strong start to the year at JAKKS. We’ve seen great consumer reaction year-to-date with solid consumer sales across major accounts and major markets.” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific. ““It has certainly been a moment of reflection to see our industry’s long-standing tradition of building substantial global partnerships come under scrutiny. Yet rather than viewing this as a setback, we see it as an opportunity to showcase the agility, innovation, and resilience that define not only our industry — but especially JAKKS as a nimble, focused company.
We’re proud to have restored our fortress balance sheet — a critical milestone for our long-term success. We have maintained a strong liquidity position and a prudent capital structure that not only shields us in times of volatility but also positions us to move swiftly on growth opportunities. This disciplined approach gives us the confidence to invest in our future with a flexible financial foundation — even when the external environment is less predictable. In 2023, we eliminated all long-term debt and completed the repurchase of our preferred stock, giving us a clean and stable balance sheet. This not only enhances our ability to respond quickly to market shifts but also allows us to dedicate more energy and focus to driving our core business forward and pursuing new, high-potential opportunities.
We continue to create products that resonate with consumers globally, and we’re especially excited about what’s coming to market over the next twelve months. While the current environment in the United States has presented some unique challenges — particularly in the month of April — our foresight in building up strong infrastructure and capable teams in Europe and Latin America is already paying off. These regions are delivering real growth, and we see significant runway ahead.
We remain actively engaged in monitoring the evolving situation in the U.S. and are positioning ourselves to maximize performance in 2025, while keeping our medium- and long-term goals firmly in sight. We believe our seasoned team, global presence, and financial strength give us a clear advantage in navigating uncertainty — and ultimately emerging stronger.”
The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock, payable June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record May 30, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Results
Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $113.3 million, up 26% versus $90.1 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were up 30% globally to $107.4 million and sales of Costumes were down 19% to $5.8 million compared to last year. North America sales were $92.2 million, up from $73.8 million last year. International sales were $21.0 million, up from $16.3 million last year, led by a 100+% increase from Europe, which grew from $5.7 million to $11.8 million.
The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $59.4 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $35.5 million at the same time last year, and to $70.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Inventory was $53.2 million, compared to $46.3 million in total inventory as of March 31, 2024, and $52.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific’s business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially form what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS specifics products, product mix, the timing of customers orders and deliveries, the imposition, threat or uncertainty of tariffs, including reciprocal or retaliatory tariffs, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
Conference Call Live Webcast
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors, and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on April 29, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at
www.jakks.com/investors
. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (
1Q25 Registration link
), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (
www.jakks.com/investors
)
.
About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
CONTACT:
JAKKS Pacific Investor Relations
(424) 268-9567
Lucas Natalini; investors@jakks.net
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2024
(In thousands)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
59,188
$
35,290
$
69,936
Restricted cash
207
202
201
Accounts receivable, net
95,611
79,875
131,629
Inventory
53,163
46,341
52,780
Prepaid expenses and other assets
19,854
19,087
14,141
Total current assets
228,023
180,795
268,687
Property and equipment
142,493
138,066
142,623
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
124,592
122,694
126,981
Property and equipment, net
17,901
15,372
15,642
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
52,721
22,965
53,254
Deferred income tax assets, net
70,404
68,142
70,394
Goodwill
35,085
34,997
35,111
Other long-term assets
1,737
2,063
1,781
Total assets
$
405,871
$
324,334
$
444,869
Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
44,489
$
31,683
$
42,560
Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)
-
8,689
13,461
Accrued expenses
37,200
37,201
48,456
Reserve for sales returns and allowances
26,229
27,859
35,817
Income taxes payable
1,093
-
1,035
Short term operating lease liabilities
9,806
8,237
8,091
Total current liabilities
118,817
113,669
149,420
Long term operating lease liabilities
47,110
15,961
48,433
Accrued expenses - long term
2,909
3,183
2,563
Income taxes payable
2,009
3,295
3,620
Total liabilities
170,845
136,108
204,036
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $.001 par value
11
11
11
Additional paid-in capital
295,931
292,024
297,198
Accumulated deficit
(44,860
)
(88,117
)
(39,692
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(16,556
)
(16,192
)
(17,184
)
Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity
234,526
187,726
240,333
Non-controlling interests
500
500
500
Total stockholders' equity
235,026
188,226
240,833
Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity
$
405,871
$
324,334
$
444,869
Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)
March 31,
Key Balance Sheet Data:
2025
2024
Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)
76
81
Inventory turnover (DSI)
64
61
Three Months Ended March 31,
Condensed Cash Flow Data:
2025
2024
Cash flows used in operating activities
$
(1,700
)
$
(12,863
)
Cash flows used in investing activities
(3,065
)
(3,634
)
Cash flows used in financing activities and other
(5,977
)
(20,565
)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
(10,742
)
$
(37,062
)
Capital expenditures
$
(2,070
)
$
(2,228
)
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Δ (%)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales
$
113,253
$
90,076
26
%
Less: Cost of sales
Cost of goods
54,626
53,821
1
Royalty expense
18,168
13,776
32
Amortization of tools and molds
1,446
1,427
1
Cost of sales
74,240
69,024
8
Gross profit
39,013
21,052
85
Direct selling expenses
8,696
8,097
7
General and administrative expenses
33,961
34,192
(1
)
Depreciation and amortization
113
87
30
Selling, general and administrative expenses
42,770
42,376
1
Loss from operations
(3,757
)
(21,324
)
(82
)
Other income (expense):
Other income (expense), net
5
138
(96
)
Interest income
362
376
(4
)
Interest expense
(155
)
(143
)
8
Loss before benefit from income taxes
(3,545
)
(20,953
)
(83
)
Benefit from income taxes
(1,163
)
(6,728
)
(83
)
Net loss
(2,382
)
(14,225
)
(83
)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
-
280
nm
Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
$
(2,382
)
$
(14,505
)
(84
)
%
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(2,382
)
$
(13,175
)
(82
)
%
Loss per share - basic & diluted
$
(0.21
)
$
(1.27
)
Shares used in loss per share - basic & diluted
11,146
10,354
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Δ bps
Fav/(Unfav)
Net sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
-
Less: Cost of sales
Cost of goods
48.3
59.7
1,140
Royalty expense
16.0
15.3
(70
)
Amortization of tools and molds
1.3
1.6
30.0
Cost of sales
65.6
76.6
1,100
Gross profit
34.4
23.4
1,100
Direct selling expenses
7.7
9.0
130
General and administrative expenses
29.9
38.0
810
Depreciation and amortization
0.1
0.1
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses
37.7
47.1
940
Loss from operations
(3.3
)
(23.7
)
2,040
Other income (expense):
Other income (expense), net
-
0.2
Interest income
0.3
0.4
Interest expense
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
Loss before benefit from income taxes
(3.1
)
(23.3
)
Benefit from income taxes
(1.0
)
(7.5
)
Net loss
(2.1
)
(15.8
)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
-
0.3
Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
(2.1
)
%
(16.1
)
%
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
(2.1
)
%
(14.6
)
%
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Δ ($)
(In thousands)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net loss
$
(2,382
)
$
(14,225
)
$
11,843
Interest expense
155
143
12
Interest income
(362
)
(376
)
14
Benefit from income taxes
(1,163
)
(6,728
)
5,565
Depreciation and amortization
1,559
1,514
45
EBITDA
(2,193
)
(19,672
)
17,479
Adjustments:
Other (income) expense, net
(5
)
(138
)
133
Restricted stock compensation expense
2,552
2,575
(23
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
354
$
(17,235
)
$
17,589
Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %
0.3
%
(19.1
)
%
1940 bps
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Δ ($)
(In thousands)
TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA
TTM net income
$
46,043
$
29,206
$
16,837
Interest expense
1,107
3,591
(2,484
)
Interest income
(827
)
(1,603
)
776
Provision for income taxes
11,097
1,488
9,609
Depreciation and amortization
10,091
10,659
(568
)
TTM EBITDA
67,511
43,341
24,170
Adjustments:
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)
-
276
(276
)
Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)
-
289
(289
)
Other (income) expense, net
(169
)
(263
)
94
Restricted stock compensation expense
9,512
8,513
999
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
-
8,176
(8,176
)
Molds and tooling capitalization
-
(1,751
)
1,751
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
1,023
(1,023
)
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
$
76,854
$
59,604
$
17,250
TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %
10.8
%
8.6
%
220 bps
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Δ ($)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(2,382
)
$
(13,175
)
$
10,793
Restricted stock compensation expense
2,552
2,575
(23
)
Tax impact of additional charges
(524
)
(657
)
133
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(354
)
$
(11,257
)
$
10,903
Adjusted loss per share - basic & diluted
$
(0.03
)
$
(1.09
)
$
1.06
Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic & diluted
11,146
10,354
792
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
(In thousands)
Q1
Divisions
2025
2024
2023
% Change
2025 v 2024
% Change
2024 v 2023
Toys/Consumer Products
$
107,438
$
82,910
$
97,893
29.6
%
-15.3
%
Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up
55,463
40,574
47,843
36.7
%
-15.2
%
Action Play & Collectibles
42,881
33,008
37,846
29.9
%
-12.8
%
Outdoor/Seasonal Toys
9,094
9,328
12,204
-2.5
%
-23.6
%
Costumes
$
5,815
$
7,166
$
9,591
-18.9
%
-25.3
%
Total
$
113,253
$
90,076
$
107,484
25.7
%
-16.2
%
(In thousands)
Q1
Regions
2025
2024
2023
% Change
2025 v 2024
% Change
2024 v 2023
United States
$
88,944
$
70,430
$
80,443
26.3
%
-12.4
%
Europe
11,810
5,735
10,162
105.9
%
-43.6
%
Latin America
7,459
7,996
9,204
-6.7
%
-13.1
%
Canada
3,279
3,370
4,054
-2.7
%
-16.9
%
Asia
751
965
1,380
-22.2
%
-30.1
%
Australia & New Zealand
613
1,346
1,608
-54.5
%
-16.3
%
Middle East & Africa
397
234
633
69.7
%
-63.0
%
TOTAL JAKKS
$
113,253
$
90,076
$
107,484
25.7
%
-16.2
%
(In thousands)
Q1
Regions
2025
2024
2023
% Change
2025 v 2024
% Change
2024 v 2023
North America
$
92,223
$
73,800
$
84,497
25.0
%
-12.7
%
International
21,030
16,276
22,987
29.2
%
-29.2
%
Total
$
113,253
$
90,076
$
107,484
25.7
%
-16.2
%
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.