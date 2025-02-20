JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results with Significant Changes in Key Metrics

JAKKS Pacific reported Q4 2024 net sales of $130.7 million, with a net loss of $9.1 million. Full-year sales decreased 3%.

Quiver AI Summary

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. reported its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2024, showing a 3% increase in net sales to $130.7 million year-over-year, although sales in its Toys/Consumer Products segment decreased by 1%. The company achieved a gross profit of $35.6 million, marking a 5% increase from the previous year, while operating loss improved slightly to $14.7 million. The net loss attributable to common stockholders decreased from $11.3 million in Q4 2023 to $9.1 million in Q4 2024. For the fiscal year, total net sales were $691 million, a decrease from $711.6 million the prior year, attributed in part to declines in the Costumes category. JAKKS ended the year with $70.1 million in cash on hand and announced plans to initiate a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share starting March 31, 2025. Management expressed optimism about future growth, citing a debt-free status and plans for international expansion and diversifying product offerings. While domestic sales faced challenges, international sales rose significantly, particularly in Europe.

Potential Positives

Net sales in Q4 2024 increased by 3% year-over-year, indicating a positive trend despite overall annual sales decline.

Significant growth in Costumes net sales, which rose by 46% in Q4, showcasing a strong market performance in this category.

Improvement in gross margin to 27.2%, up 70 basis points from Q4 2023, reflecting better cost management and pricing strategies.

Initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, signaling financial stability and confidence in future earnings to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net sales for the full year decreased by 3%, indicating a decline in overall performance compared to the previous year.

Operating income decreased by 33%, suggesting significant challenges in maintaining profitability.

Costumes net sales were down 8% for the full year, raising concerns about a key product category's performance.

FAQ

What were the fourth quarter 2024 net sales for JAKKS Pacific?

The fourth quarter net sales for JAKKS Pacific were $130.7 million, reflecting a 3% year-over-year increase.

How did JAKKS Pacific's costumes sales perform in Q4 2024?

Costumes sales in Q4 2024 were $12.5 million, showing a significant increase of 46% from the previous year.

What was the net loss for JAKKS Pacific in Q4 2024?

JAKKS Pacific reported a net loss of $9.1 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in Q4 2024.

When will JAKKS Pacific initiate its quarterly cash dividend?

The quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share is set to be paid on March 31, 2025.

How did international sales change for JAKKS Pacific in 2024?

International sales grew by 25% in Q4 2024, although full-year results showed a slight decline of 1%.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JAKK Insider Trading Activity

$JAKK insiders have traded $JAKK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAKK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN LOUIS KIMBLE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 48,253 shares for an estimated $1,332,747

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JAKK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $JAKK stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (Nasdaq: JAKK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.









Fourth Quarter 2024













Net sales were $130.7 million, a year-over-year increase of 3%







Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $118.2 million, a year-over-year decrease of 1%





Costumes net sales were $12.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 46%











Gross margin of 27.2%, up 70 basis points vs. Q4 2023



Gross margin of 27.2%, up 70 basis points vs. Q4 2023





Gross profit of $35.6 million, up 5% compared to $33.7 million in Q4 2023









Operating loss of $14.7 million in Q4 2024, an improvement of $0.6 million vs. a loss of $15.3 million in Q4 2023



Operating loss of $14.7 million in Q4 2024, an improvement of $0.6 million vs. a loss of $15.3 million in Q4 2023



Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.1 million or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.3 million or $1.12 per diluted share in Q4 2023



Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.1 million or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.3 million or $1.12 per diluted share in Q4 2023



Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $7.4 million or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $10.5 million or $1.04 per diluted share in Q4 2023



Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $7.4 million or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $10.5 million or $1.04 per diluted share in Q4 2023



Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $(10.2) million vs. $(10.9) million in Q4 2023, an improvement of $0.8 million















Full-Year 2024











Net sales were $691.0 million compared to $711.6 million last year, a 3% decrease





Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $570.0 million, a year-over-year decrease of 2%





Costumes net sales were $121.0 million, a year-over-year decrease of 8%







Net sales were $691.0 million compared to $711.6 million last year, a 3% decrease



Gross margin of 30.8% compared to 31.4% last year



Gross margin of 30.8% compared to 31.4% last year



Gross profit of $213.0 million, down 5% compared to $223.4 million last year



Gross profit of $213.0 million, down 5% compared to $223.4 million last year



Operating income of $39.7 million compared to $59.1 million last year; a 33% decrease



Operating income of $39.7 million compared to $59.1 million last year; a 33% decrease



Net income attributable to common stockholders of $35.3 million, down from a net income attributable to common stockholders of $36.9 million in 2023



Net income attributable to common stockholders of $35.3 million, down from a net income attributable to common stockholders of $36.9 million in 2023



Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $42.6 million ($3.79 per diluted share), down from adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $48.9 million ($4.62 per diluted share) in 2023



Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $42.6 million ($3.79 per diluted share), down from adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $48.9 million ($4.62 per diluted share) in 2023



Adjusted EBITDA of $59.3 million, down from $75.7 million in 2023



Adjusted EBITDA of $59.3 million, down from $75.7 million in 2023





Cash flows provided by operating activities of $38.9 million



, down from $66.4 million in 2023



, down from $66.4 million in 2023





Cash used in financing activities of $28.5 million, eliminating all preferred shareholders in the first half of 2024









End of year cash and cash equivalents of $70.1 million, down from $72.6 million in 2023









Management Commentary







“As we leave 2024, we are pleased with both the financial results we have achieved and the foundation we have established. We are a debt-free company with a strong portfolio of exceptional evergreen product categories and licenses led by a world-class team as we embark on the next chapter for JAKKS Pacific. Our company marked the 30



th



anniversary of its founding last month. Five years ago, we were trying to find our footing coming out of a painful restructuring exercise and processing the looming implications of what would become the COVID pandemic. The first quarter of this year represents the first time in fifteen years that we have started a year unencumbered by long-term debt or other obligations restricting our ability to share our successes directly with our common stock shareholders. As we consider our progress with initiatives like international expansion, partnering with the best global licensors and retailers and expanding and diversifying our product lines, we are excited for the future and what we see as a clear path forward for continued success. As a reflection of this optimism, our Board this week approved the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2025. On a full-year basis, this would equate to a dollar per share. It is our intention to maintain this dividend going forward on a quarterly basis, recalibrating when we deem it prudent.





Our fourth quarter results were roughly in line with our expectations. The business is measured in the context of full-year results with significant seasonality drivers of Halloween and Christmas. We always encourage customers to embrace our FOB selling model to leverage their larger and more efficient logistic operations. This approach translates to the majority of our sales taking place in the second and third quarters and not the underlying consumer behavior in those quarters. We were pleased to see our FOB business reach a global level of over 75% of our worldwide sales in 2024, a level we haven’t achieved in many years. Continuing the trend from Q3, Q4 reflected modest sales growth of 3% versus the prior year as our second half performance has benefited from the timing of the entertainment releases we have supported this year vs. 2023. Although our Costumes business finished the year down 8%, it grew Internationally to its highest level yet despite unfavorable industry conditions in Europe. Our gross margins improved in the quarter vs. last year and finished the full year at 30.8%. We also continued to see improved overhead cost containment versus the prior year, while we reallocated more resources towards Q4 media spend in an effort to capture more consumer attention and drive sell-through.





At retail, anchored by two strong film releases, we saw aggregate Toy/CP point-of-sale (POS) data up mid-single digits at our three largest US accounts vs. Q4 2023. That improved our full-year results to being down mid-single digits at those same accounts – and we exited the year with lower inventory levels at those accounts for the second year in a row.”







Other Financial Highlights







Sales in North America were down 3% in the quarter and 3% on a full-year basis compared to the previous year. Sales outside of North America were up 25% in the quarter, led by Europe. On a full-year basis, the business outside of North America was down 1%.





The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $70.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $72.6 million as of December 31, 2023, despite utilizing $20 million in cash in March as part of the transaction eliminating the company’s preferred stock.





Inventory was $52.8 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $52.6 million as of December 31, 2023.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:







In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.





We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.





The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.







Conference Call Live Webcast







JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on February 20, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at





www.jakks.com/investors





. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (





4Q24 Registration link





), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (





www.jakks.com/investors







)



.







About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.







JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that the Recapitalization transaction or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.











CONTACT:













JAKKS Pacific Investor Relations











(424) 268-9567





Lucas Natalini









investors@jakks.net











































JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









































































December 31,









































2024

























2023









































(In thousands)

















Assets



















Current assets:





































Cash and cash equivalents









$





69,936

















$





72,350





















Restricted cash













201





















204





















Accounts receivable, net













131,629





















123,797





















Inventory













52,780





















52,647





















Prepaid expenses and other assets













14,141





















6,374

























Total current assets













268,687





















255,372





























































Property and equipment













142,623





















135,956

















Less accumulated depreciation and amortization













126,981





















121,357





















Property and equipment, net













15,642





















14,599





























































Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













53,254





















23,592

















Deferred income tax assets, net













70,394





















68,143

















Goodwill













35,111





















35,083

















Other long-term assets













1,781





















2,162

























Total assets









$





444,869

















$





398,951











































































































Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity



































































Current liabilities:





































Accounts payable









$





42,560

















$





42,177





















Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)













13,461





















12,259





















Accrued expenses













48,456





















45,102





















Reserve for sales returns and allowances













35,817





















38,531





















Income taxes payable













1,035





















3,785





















Short-term operating lease liabilities













8,091





















7,380

























Total current liabilities













149,420





















149,234





























































Long-term operating lease liabilities













48,433





















16,666

















Accrued expenses - long-term













2,563





















3,746

















Preferred stock derivative liability













-





















29,947

















Income taxes payable













3,620





















3,245

























Total liabilities













204,036





















202,838





























































Preferred stock accrued dividends













-





















5,992





























































Stockholders' equity:





































Common stock, $.001 par value













11





















10





















Additional paid-in capital













297,198





















278,642





















Accumulated deficit













(39,692





)

















(73,612





)

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(17,184





)

















(15,627





)





















Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity













240,333





















189,413





















Non-controlling interests













500





















708

























Total stockholders' equity













240,833





















190,121

























Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity









$





444,869

















$





398,951











































































































Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)





















































































December 31,



















Key Balance Sheet Data:



















2024

























2023































































Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)













93





















89

















Inventory turnover (DSI)













51





















52



















































































Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



















Condensed Cash Flow Data:



















2024

























2023































































Cash flows provided by operating activities









$





38,947

















$





66,404

















Cash flows used in investing activities













(12,889





)

















(8,907





)













Cash flows used in financing activities and other













(28,475





)

















(70,433





)













Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$





(2,417





)













$





(12,936





)

























































Capital expenditures









$





(11,246





)













$





(8,906





)







































































































JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries





























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended December 31,

























Twelve Months Ended December 31,





























































































2024

























2023

















Δ (%)





















2024

























2023

















Δ (%)

































(In thousands, except per share data)

























(In thousands, except per share data)











































































































Net sales





$





130,741

















$





127,396













3









%









$





691,042

















$





711,557













(3





)





%













Less: Cost of sales













































































Cost of goods









72,373





















68,866













5





















361,563





















362,378













(0





)





















Royalty expense









20,623





















22,533













(8





)

















106,804





















117,607













(9





)





















Amortization of tools and molds









2,192





















2,264













(3





)

















9,654





















8,219













17

























Cost of sales









95,188





















93,663













2





















478,021





















488,204













(2





)

























Gross profit









35,553





















33,733













5





















213,021





















223,353













(5





)

















Direct selling expenses









18,201





















14,582













25





















40,105





















36,987













8





















General and administrative expenses









31,953





















34,401













(7





)

















132,840





















126,893













5





















Depreciation and amortization









117





















90













30





















392





















366













7

























Selling, general and administrative expenses









50,271





















49,073













2





















173,337





















164,246













6





























Income (loss) from operations









(14,718





)

















(15,340





)









(4





)

















39,684





















59,107













(33





)

















Other income (expense):













































































Loss from joint ventures









-





















-













-





















-





















(565





)









nm

























Other income (expense), net









8





















139













(94





)

















302





















563













(46





)





















Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability









-





















(1,361





)









nm





















-





















(8,029





)









nm

























Loss on debt extinguishment









-





















-













-





















-





















(1,023





)









nm

























Interest income









308





















757













(59





)

















841





















1,344













(37





)





















Interest expense









(157





)

















(710





)









(78





)

















(1,095





)

















(6,451





)









(83





)

















Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes









(14,559





)

















(16,515





)









(12





)

















39,732





















44,946













(12





)

















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes









(5,446





)

















(5,643





)









(3





)

















5,532





















6,833













(19





)

















Net income (loss)









(9,113





)

















(10,872





)









(16





)

















34,200





















38,113













(10





)

















Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests









-





















(4





)









nm





















280





















(293





)









nm





















Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.





$





(9,113





)













$





(10,868





)









(16





)





%









$





33,920

















$





38,406













(12





)





%













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders





$





(9,113





)













$





(11,252





)









(19





)





%









$





35,250

















$





36,904













(4





)





%

















Earnings (loss) per share - basic





$





(0.83





)













$





(1.12





)





















$





3.27

















$





3.70

































Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - basic









11,008





















10,084





























10,781





















9,962

































Earnings (loss) per share - diluted





$





(0.83





)













$





(1.12





)





















$





3.14

















$





3.48

































Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - diluted









11,008





















10,084





























11,226





















10,590



























































































































Three Months Ended December 31,

























Twelve Months Ended December 31,





























































































2024

























2023

















Δ bps





















2024

























2023

















Δ bps





















































Fav/(Unfav)

































Fav/(Unfav)















Net sales









100.0









%













100.0









%





-





















100.0









%













100.0









%





-





















Less: Cost of sales













































































Cost of goods









55.3





















54.0













(130





)

















52.3





















50.9













(140





)





















Royalty expense









15.8





















17.7













190





















15.5





















16.5













100

























Amortization of tools and molds









1.7





















1.8













10





















1.4





















1.2













(20





)





















Cost of sales









72.8





















73.5













70





















69.2





















68.6













(60





)

























Gross profit









27.2





















26.5













70





















30.8





















31.4













(60





)

















Direct selling expenses









13.9





















11.4













(250





)

















5.8





















5.2













(60





)

















General and administrative expenses









24.5





















27.0













250





















19.2





















17.8













(140





)

















Depreciation and amortization









0.1





















0.1













-





















0.1





















0.1













-

























Selling, general and administrative expenses









38.5





















38.5













0





















25.1





















23.1













(200





)

























Income (loss) from operations









(11.3





)

















(12.0





)









70





















5.7





















8.3













(260





)

















Other income (expense):













































































Loss from joint ventures









-





















-





























-





















(0.1





)





























Other income (expense), net









-





















0.1





























0.1





















0.1

































Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability









-





















(1.1





)

























-





















(1.1





)





























Loss on debt extinguishment









-





















-





























-





















(0.1





)





























Interest income









0.2





















0.6





























0.1





















0.2

































Interest expense









(0.1





)

















(0.6





)

























(0.2





)

















(0.9





)

























Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes









(11.2





)

















(13.0





)

























5.7





















6.4





























Provision for (benefit from) income taxes









(4.2





)

















(4.5





)

























0.8





















1.0





























Net income (loss)









(7.0





)

















(8.5





)

























4.9





















5.4





























Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests









-





















-





























-





















-





























Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.









(7.0





)





%













(8.5





)





%





















4.9









%













5.4









%





















Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders









(7.0





)





%













(8.8





)





%





















5.1









%













5.2









%



























































































































JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)









































































































Three Months Ended December 31,





































Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















































2024





















2023

















Δ ($)

























2024





















2023

















Δ ($)

























(In thousands)





























(In thousands)



























EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA









































































Net income (loss)









$





(9,113





)









$





(10,872





)









$





1,759





















$





34,200













$





38,113













$





(3,913





)













Interest expense













157

















710

















(553





)





















1,095

















6,451

















(5,356





)













Interest income













(308





)













(757





)













449

























(841





)













(1,344





)













503

















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes













(5,446





)













(5,643





)













197

























5,532

















6,833

















(1,301





)













Depreciation and amortization













2,309

















2,354

















(45





)





















10,046

















10,336

















(290





)













EBITDA













(12,401





)













(14,208





)













1,807

























50,032

















60,389

















(10,357





)















Adjustments:







































































Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)













-

















-

















-

























-

















276

















(276





)













Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)













-

















-

















-

























-

















289

















(289





)













Other (income) expense, net













(8





)













(139





)













131

























(302





)













(563





)













261

















Restricted stock compensation expense













2,255

















2,057

















198

























9,535

















8,027

















1,508

















Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability













-

















1,361

















(1,361





)





















-

















8,029

















(8,029





)













Molds and tooling capitalization













-

















-

















-

























-

















(1,751





)













1,751

















Loss on debt extinguishment













-

















-

















-

























-

















1,023

















(1,023





)













Adjusted EBITDA









$





(10,154





)









$





(10,929





)









$





775





















$





59,265













$





75,719













$





(16,454





)













Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %













(7.8





)





%









(8.6





)





%





80 bps





















8.6









%









10.6









%





-200 bps































































































































































Trailing Twelve Months Ended





December 31,





























































































































2024





















2023

















Δ ($)

























































(In thousands)



























































TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA









































































TTM net income









$





34,200













$





38,113













$





(3,913





)













































Interest expense













1,095

















6,451

















(5,356





)













































Interest income













(841





)













(1,344





)













503

















































Provision for (benefit from) income taxes













5,532

















6,833

















(1,301





)













































Depreciation and amortization













10,046

















10,336

















(290





)













































TTM EBITDA













50,032

















60,389

















(10,357





)















































Adjustments:







































































Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)













-

















276

















(276





)













































Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)













-

















289

















(289





)













































Other (income) expense, net













(302





)













(563





)













261

















































Restricted stock compensation expense













9,535

















8,027

















1,508

















































Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability













-

















8,029

















(8,029





)













































Molds and tooling capitalization













-

















(1,751





)













1,751

















































Loss on debt extinguishment













-

















1,023

















(1,023





)













































TTM Adjusted EBITDA









$





59,265













$





75,719













$





(16,454





)









(22





)





%

































TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %













8.6









%









10.6









%





-200 bps































































































































































































Three Months Ended December 31,





























Twelve Months Ended December 31,





































2024





















2023

















Δ ($)

























2024





















2023

















Δ ($)

























(In thousands, except per share data)





























(In thousands, except per share data)



























Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders









































































Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders









$





(9,113





)









$





(11,252





)









$





2,139





















$





35,250













$





36,904













$





(1,654





)













Restricted stock compensation expense













2,255

















2,057

















198

























9,535

















8,027

















1,508

















Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability













-

















1,361

















(1,361





)





















-

















8,029

















(8,029





)













Loss on debt extinguishment













-

















-

















-

























-

















1,023

















(1,023





)













Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)













-

















-

















-

























-

















276

















(276





)













2021 BSP Term Loan prepayment penalty













-

















-

















-

























-

















150

















(150





)













Molds and Tooling capitalization













-

















-

















-

























-

















(1,751





)













1,751

















Valuation allowance release/adjustments













-

















(2,577





)













2,577

























-

















(2,577





)













2,577

















Tax impact of additional charges













(544





)













(96





)













(448





)





















(2,225





)













(1,175





)













(1,050





)













Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders









$





(7,402





)









$





(10,507





)









$





3,105





















$





42,560













$





48,906













$





(6,346





)













Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic









$





(0.67





)









$





(1.04





)









$





0.37





















$





3.95













$





4.91













$





(0.97





)













Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic













11,008

















10,084

















924

























10,781

















9,962

















819

















Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted









$





(0.67





)









$





(1.04





)









$





0.37





















$





3.79













$





4.62













$





(0.83





)













Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted













11,008

















10,084

















924

























11,226

















10,590

















636











































































































JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region



























































































































(In thousands)







QTD Q4











(In thousands)







YTD Q4













DIVISIONS









2024









2023









2022









% Change





2024 v 2023









% Change





2023 v 2022













DIVISIONS









2024









2023









2022









% Change





2024 v 2023









% Change





2023 v 2022











Toys/Consumer Products





$118,233





$118,855





$117,727





-0.5





%





1.0





%









Toys/Consumer Products





$570,018





$580,686





$647,317





-1.8





%





-10.3





%









Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up





62,603





73,272





68,937





-14.6





%





6.3





%









Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up





313,679





319,962





423,581





-2.0





%





-24.5





%









Action Play & Collectibles





47,209





35,312





38,909





33.7





%





-9.2





%









Action Play & Collectibles





215,521





219,446





173,529





-1.8





%





26.5





%









Outdoor/Seasonal Toys





8,421





10,272





9,881





-18.0





%





4.0





%









Outdoor/Seasonal Toys





40,818





41,279





50,207





-1.1





%





-17.8





%









Costumes





$12,508





$8,541





$14,159





46.4





%





-39.7





%









Costumes





$121,024





$130,870





$148,870





-7.5





%





-12.1





%











TOTAL JAKKS









$





130,741









$





127,396









$





131,886









2.6









%









-3.4









%













TOTAL JAKKS









$





691,042









$





711,557









$





796,187









-2.9









%









-10.6









%



















































































































































































(In thousands)







QTD Q4











(In thousands)







YTD Q4













Regions









2024









2023









2022









% Change





2024 v 2023









% Change





2023 v 2022













Regions









2024









2023









2022









% Change





2024 v 2023









% Change





2023 v 2022











United States





$93,468





$96,304





$100,907





-2.9





%





-4.6





%









United States





$545,013





$557,865





$644,295





-2.3





%





-13.4





%









Europe





25,359





17,988





19,437





41.0





%





-7.5





%









Europe





71,392





76,464





85,348





-6.6





%





-10.4





%









Latin America





4,292





4,434





2,626





-3.2





%





68.8





%









Latin America





38,159





32,024





18,338





19.2





%





74.6





%









Canada





4,257





4,686





4,795





-9.2





%





-2.3





%









Canada





20,983





26,992





26,515





-22.3





%





1.8





%









Asia





1,523





2,140





1,698





-28.8





%





26.0





%









Asia





6,101





8,543





10,431





-28.6





%





-18.1





%









Australia & New Zealand





1,116





1,486





1,822





-24.9





%





-18.4





%









Australia & New Zealand





7,409





7,542





8,836





-1.8





%





-14.6





%









Middle East & Africa





726





358





601





102.8





%





-40.4





%









Middle East & Africa





1,985





2,127





2,424





-6.7





%





-12.3





%











TOTAL JAKKS









$





130,741









$





127,396









$





131,886









2.6









%









-3.4









%













TOTAL JAKKS









$





691,042









$





711,557









$





796,187









-2.9









%









-10.6









%



























































































































(In thousands)







QTD Q4











(In thousands)







YTD Q4













Regions









2024









2023









2022









% Change





2024 v 2023









% Change





2023 v 2022













Regions









2024









2023









2022









% Change





2024 v 2023









% Change





2023 v 2022











North America





$97,725





$100,990





$105,702





-3.2





%





-4.5





%









North America





$565,996





$584,857





$670,810





-3.2





%





-12.8





%









International





33,016





26,406





26,184





25.0





%





0.8





%









International





125,046





126,700





125,377





-1.3





%





1.1





%











Total









$





130,741









$





127,396









$





131,886









2.6









%









-3.4









%













Total









$





691,042









$





711,557









$





796,187









-2.9









%









-10.6









%

































































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.