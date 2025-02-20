JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results with Significant Changes in Key Metrics

JAKKS Pacific reported Q4 2024 net sales of $130.7 million, with a net loss of $9.1 million. Full-year sales decreased 3%.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. reported its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2024, showing a 3% increase in net sales to $130.7 million year-over-year, although sales in its Toys/Consumer Products segment decreased by 1%. The company achieved a gross profit of $35.6 million, marking a 5% increase from the previous year, while operating loss improved slightly to $14.7 million. The net loss attributable to common stockholders decreased from $11.3 million in Q4 2023 to $9.1 million in Q4 2024. For the fiscal year, total net sales were $691 million, a decrease from $711.6 million the prior year, attributed in part to declines in the Costumes category. JAKKS ended the year with $70.1 million in cash on hand and announced plans to initiate a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share starting March 31, 2025. Management expressed optimism about future growth, citing a debt-free status and plans for international expansion and diversifying product offerings. While domestic sales faced challenges, international sales rose significantly, particularly in Europe.
- Net sales in Q4 2024 increased by 3% year-over-year, indicating a positive trend despite overall annual sales decline.
- Significant growth in Costumes net sales, which rose by 46% in Q4, showcasing a strong market performance in this category.
- Improvement in gross margin to 27.2%, up 70 basis points from Q4 2023, reflecting better cost management and pricing strategies.
- Initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, signaling financial stability and confidence in future earnings to shareholders.
- Net sales for the full year decreased by 3%, indicating a decline in overall performance compared to the previous year.
- Operating income decreased by 33%, suggesting significant challenges in maintaining profitability.
- Costumes net sales were down 8% for the full year, raising concerns about a key product category's performance.
What were the fourth quarter 2024 net sales for JAKKS Pacific?
The fourth quarter net sales for JAKKS Pacific were $130.7 million, reflecting a 3% year-over-year increase.
How did JAKKS Pacific's costumes sales perform in Q4 2024?
Costumes sales in Q4 2024 were $12.5 million, showing a significant increase of 46% from the previous year.
What was the net loss for JAKKS Pacific in Q4 2024?
JAKKS Pacific reported a net loss of $9.1 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in Q4 2024.
When will JAKKS Pacific initiate its quarterly cash dividend?
The quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share is set to be paid on March 31, 2025.
How did international sales change for JAKKS Pacific in 2024?
International sales grew by 25% in Q4 2024, although full-year results showed a slight decline of 1%.
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (Nasdaq: JAKK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024
Net sales were $130.7 million, a year-over-year increase of 3%
Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $118.2 million, a year-over-year decrease of 1%
Costumes net sales were $12.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 46%
Gross margin of 27.2%, up 70 basis points vs. Q4 2023
Gross profit of $35.6 million, up 5% compared to $33.7 million in Q4 2023
Operating loss of $14.7 million in Q4 2024, an improvement of $0.6 million vs. a loss of $15.3 million in Q4 2023
Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.1 million or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.3 million or $1.12 per diluted share in Q4 2023
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $7.4 million or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $10.5 million or $1.04 per diluted share in Q4 2023
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $(10.2) million vs. $(10.9) million in Q4 2023, an improvement of $0.8 million
Full-Year 2024
Net sales were $691.0 million compared to $711.6 million last year, a 3% decrease
Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $570.0 million, a year-over-year decrease of 2%
Costumes net sales were $121.0 million, a year-over-year decrease of 8%
Gross margin of 30.8% compared to 31.4% last year
Gross profit of $213.0 million, down 5% compared to $223.4 million last year
Operating income of $39.7 million compared to $59.1 million last year; a 33% decrease
Net income attributable to common stockholders of $35.3 million, down from a net income attributable to common stockholders of $36.9 million in 2023
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $42.6 million ($3.79 per diluted share), down from adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $48.9 million ($4.62 per diluted share) in 2023
Adjusted EBITDA of $59.3 million, down from $75.7 million in 2023
Cash flows provided by operating activities of $38.9 million
, down from $66.4 million in 2023
Cash used in financing activities of $28.5 million, eliminating all preferred shareholders in the first half of 2024
End of year cash and cash equivalents of $70.1 million, down from $72.6 million in 2023
Management Commentary
“As we leave 2024, we are pleased with both the financial results we have achieved and the foundation we have established. We are a debt-free company with a strong portfolio of exceptional evergreen product categories and licenses led by a world-class team as we embark on the next chapter for JAKKS Pacific. Our company marked the 30
th
anniversary of its founding last month. Five years ago, we were trying to find our footing coming out of a painful restructuring exercise and processing the looming implications of what would become the COVID pandemic. The first quarter of this year represents the first time in fifteen years that we have started a year unencumbered by long-term debt or other obligations restricting our ability to share our successes directly with our common stock shareholders. As we consider our progress with initiatives like international expansion, partnering with the best global licensors and retailers and expanding and diversifying our product lines, we are excited for the future and what we see as a clear path forward for continued success. As a reflection of this optimism, our Board this week approved the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2025. On a full-year basis, this would equate to a dollar per share. It is our intention to maintain this dividend going forward on a quarterly basis, recalibrating when we deem it prudent.
Our fourth quarter results were roughly in line with our expectations. The business is measured in the context of full-year results with significant seasonality drivers of Halloween and Christmas. We always encourage customers to embrace our FOB selling model to leverage their larger and more efficient logistic operations. This approach translates to the majority of our sales taking place in the second and third quarters and not the underlying consumer behavior in those quarters. We were pleased to see our FOB business reach a global level of over 75% of our worldwide sales in 2024, a level we haven’t achieved in many years. Continuing the trend from Q3, Q4 reflected modest sales growth of 3% versus the prior year as our second half performance has benefited from the timing of the entertainment releases we have supported this year vs. 2023. Although our Costumes business finished the year down 8%, it grew Internationally to its highest level yet despite unfavorable industry conditions in Europe. Our gross margins improved in the quarter vs. last year and finished the full year at 30.8%. We also continued to see improved overhead cost containment versus the prior year, while we reallocated more resources towards Q4 media spend in an effort to capture more consumer attention and drive sell-through.
At retail, anchored by two strong film releases, we saw aggregate Toy/CP point-of-sale (POS) data up mid-single digits at our three largest US accounts vs. Q4 2023. That improved our full-year results to being down mid-single digits at those same accounts – and we exited the year with lower inventory levels at those accounts for the second year in a row.”
Other Financial Highlights
Sales in North America were down 3% in the quarter and 3% on a full-year basis compared to the previous year. Sales outside of North America were up 25% in the quarter, led by Europe. On a full-year basis, the business outside of North America was down 1%.
The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $70.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $72.6 million as of December 31, 2023, despite utilizing $20 million in cash in March as part of the transaction eliminating the company’s preferred stock.
Inventory was $52.8 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $52.6 million as of December 31, 2023.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:
In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.
About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that the Recapitalization transaction or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
December 31,
2024
2023
(In thousands)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
69,936
$
72,350
Restricted cash
201
204
Accounts receivable, net
131,629
123,797
Inventory
52,780
52,647
Prepaid expenses and other assets
14,141
6,374
Total current assets
268,687
255,372
Property and equipment
142,623
135,956
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
126,981
121,357
Property and equipment, net
15,642
14,599
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
53,254
23,592
Deferred income tax assets, net
70,394
68,143
Goodwill
35,111
35,083
Other long-term assets
1,781
2,162
Total assets
$
444,869
$
398,951
Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
42,560
$
42,177
Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)
13,461
12,259
Accrued expenses
48,456
45,102
Reserve for sales returns and allowances
35,817
38,531
Income taxes payable
1,035
3,785
Short-term operating lease liabilities
8,091
7,380
Total current liabilities
149,420
149,234
Long-term operating lease liabilities
48,433
16,666
Accrued expenses - long-term
2,563
3,746
Preferred stock derivative liability
-
29,947
Income taxes payable
3,620
3,245
Total liabilities
204,036
202,838
Preferred stock accrued dividends
-
5,992
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $.001 par value
11
10
Additional paid-in capital
297,198
278,642
Accumulated deficit
(39,692
)
(73,612
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,184
)
(15,627
)
Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity
240,333
189,413
Non-controlling interests
500
708
Total stockholders' equity
240,833
190,121
Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity
$
444,869
$
398,951
Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)
December 31,
Key Balance Sheet Data:
2024
2023
Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)
93
89
Inventory turnover (DSI)
51
52
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Condensed Cash Flow Data:
2024
2023
Cash flows provided by operating activities
$
38,947
$
66,404
Cash flows used in investing activities
(12,889
)
(8,907
)
Cash flows used in financing activities and other
(28,475
)
(70,433
)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
(2,417
)
$
(12,936
)
Capital expenditures
$
(11,246
)
$
(8,906
)
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Δ (%)
2024
2023
Δ (%)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales
$
130,741
$
127,396
3
%
$
691,042
$
711,557
(3
)
%
Less: Cost of sales
Cost of goods
72,373
68,866
5
361,563
362,378
(0
)
Royalty expense
20,623
22,533
(8
)
106,804
117,607
(9
)
Amortization of tools and molds
2,192
2,264
(3
)
9,654
8,219
17
Cost of sales
95,188
93,663
2
478,021
488,204
(2
)
Gross profit
35,553
33,733
5
213,021
223,353
(5
)
Direct selling expenses
18,201
14,582
25
40,105
36,987
8
General and administrative expenses
31,953
34,401
(7
)
132,840
126,893
5
Depreciation and amortization
117
90
30
392
366
7
Selling, general and administrative expenses
50,271
49,073
2
173,337
164,246
6
Income (loss) from operations
(14,718
)
(15,340
)
(4
)
39,684
59,107
(33
)
Other income (expense):
Loss from joint ventures
-
-
-
-
(565
)
nm
Other income (expense), net
8
139
(94
)
302
563
(46
)
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
-
(1,361
)
nm
-
(8,029
)
nm
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
-
(1,023
)
nm
Interest income
308
757
(59
)
841
1,344
(37
)
Interest expense
(157
)
(710
)
(78
)
(1,095
)
(6,451
)
(83
)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(14,559
)
(16,515
)
(12
)
39,732
44,946
(12
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(5,446
)
(5,643
)
(3
)
5,532
6,833
(19
)
Net income (loss)
(9,113
)
(10,872
)
(16
)
34,200
38,113
(10
)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
-
(4
)
nm
280
(293
)
nm
Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
$
(9,113
)
$
(10,868
)
(16
)
%
$
33,920
$
38,406
(12
)
%
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(9,113
)
$
(11,252
)
(19
)
%
$
35,250
$
36,904
(4
)
%
Earnings (loss) per share - basic
$
(0.83
)
$
(1.12
)
$
3.27
$
3.70
Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - basic
11,008
10,084
10,781
9,962
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$
(0.83
)
$
(1.12
)
$
3.14
$
3.48
Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - diluted
11,008
10,084
11,226
10,590
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Δ bps
2024
2023
Δ bps
Fav/(Unfav)
Fav/(Unfav)
Net sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
-
100.0
%
100.0
%
-
Less: Cost of sales
Cost of goods
55.3
54.0
(130
)
52.3
50.9
(140
)
Royalty expense
15.8
17.7
190
15.5
16.5
100
Amortization of tools and molds
1.7
1.8
10
1.4
1.2
(20
)
Cost of sales
72.8
73.5
70
69.2
68.6
(60
)
Gross profit
27.2
26.5
70
30.8
31.4
(60
)
Direct selling expenses
13.9
11.4
(250
)
5.8
5.2
(60
)
General and administrative expenses
24.5
27.0
250
19.2
17.8
(140
)
Depreciation and amortization
0.1
0.1
-
0.1
0.1
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses
38.5
38.5
0
25.1
23.1
(200
)
Income (loss) from operations
(11.3
)
(12.0
)
70
5.7
8.3
(260
)
Other income (expense):
Loss from joint ventures
-
-
-
(0.1
)
Other income (expense), net
-
0.1
0.1
0.1
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
-
(1.1
)
-
(1.1
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
(0.1
)
Interest income
0.2
0.6
0.1
0.2
Interest expense
(0.1
)
(0.6
)
(0.2
)
(0.9
)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(11.2
)
(13.0
)
5.7
6.4
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(4.2
)
(4.5
)
0.8
1.0
Net income (loss)
(7.0
)
(8.5
)
4.9
5.4
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
(7.0
)
%
(8.5
)
%
4.9
%
5.4
%
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
(7.0
)
%
(8.8
)
%
5.1
%
5.2
%
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Δ ($)
2024
2023
Δ ($)
(In thousands)
(In thousands)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss)
$
(9,113
)
$
(10,872
)
$
1,759
$
34,200
$
38,113
$
(3,913
)
Interest expense
157
710
(553
)
1,095
6,451
(5,356
)
Interest income
(308
)
(757
)
449
(841
)
(1,344
)
503
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(5,446
)
(5,643
)
197
5,532
6,833
(1,301
)
Depreciation and amortization
2,309
2,354
(45
)
10,046
10,336
(290
)
EBITDA
(12,401
)
(14,208
)
1,807
50,032
60,389
(10,357
)
Adjustments:
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)
-
-
-
-
276
(276
)
Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)
-
-
-
-
289
(289
)
Other (income) expense, net
(8
)
(139
)
131
(302
)
(563
)
261
Restricted stock compensation expense
2,255
2,057
198
9,535
8,027
1,508
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
-
1,361
(1,361
)
-
8,029
(8,029
)
Molds and tooling capitalization
-
-
-
-
(1,751
)
1,751
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
-
1,023
(1,023
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(10,154
)
$
(10,929
)
$
775
$
59,265
$
75,719
$
(16,454
)
Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %
(7.8
)
%
(8.6
)
%
80 bps
8.6
%
10.6
%
-200 bps
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Δ ($)
(In thousands)
TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA
TTM net income
$
34,200
$
38,113
$
(3,913
)
Interest expense
1,095
6,451
(5,356
)
Interest income
(841
)
(1,344
)
503
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
5,532
6,833
(1,301
)
Depreciation and amortization
10,046
10,336
(290
)
TTM EBITDA
50,032
60,389
(10,357
)
Adjustments:
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)
-
276
(276
)
Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)
-
289
(289
)
Other (income) expense, net
(302
)
(563
)
261
Restricted stock compensation expense
9,535
8,027
1,508
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
-
8,029
(8,029
)
Molds and tooling capitalization
-
(1,751
)
1,751
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
1,023
(1,023
)
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
$
59,265
$
75,719
$
(16,454
)
(22
)
%
TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %
8.6
%
10.6
%
-200 bps
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Δ ($)
2024
2023
Δ ($)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(9,113
)
$
(11,252
)
$
2,139
$
35,250
$
36,904
$
(1,654
)
Restricted stock compensation expense
2,255
2,057
198
9,535
8,027
1,508
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
-
1,361
(1,361
)
-
8,029
(8,029
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
-
1,023
(1,023
)
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)
-
-
-
-
276
(276
)
2021 BSP Term Loan prepayment penalty
-
-
-
-
150
(150
)
Molds and Tooling capitalization
-
-
-
-
(1,751
)
1,751
Valuation allowance release/adjustments
-
(2,577
)
2,577
-
(2,577
)
2,577
Tax impact of additional charges
(544
)
(96
)
(448
)
(2,225
)
(1,175
)
(1,050
)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(7,402
)
$
(10,507
)
$
3,105
$
42,560
$
48,906
$
(6,346
)
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic
$
(0.67
)
$
(1.04
)
$
0.37
$
3.95
$
4.91
$
(0.97
)
Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic
11,008
10,084
924
10,781
9,962
819
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$
(0.67
)
$
(1.04
)
$
0.37
$
3.79
$
4.62
$
(0.83
)
Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted
11,008
10,084
924
11,226
10,590
636
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
(In thousands)
QTD Q4
(In thousands)
YTD Q4
DIVISIONS
2024
2023
2022
% Change
2024 v 2023
% Change
2023 v 2022
DIVISIONS
2024
2023
2022
% Change
2024 v 2023
% Change
2023 v 2022
Toys/Consumer Products
$118,233
$118,855
$117,727
-0.5
%
1.0
%
Toys/Consumer Products
$570,018
$580,686
$647,317
-1.8
%
-10.3
%
Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up
62,603
73,272
68,937
-14.6
%
6.3
%
Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up
313,679
319,962
423,581
-2.0
%
-24.5
%
Action Play & Collectibles
47,209
35,312
38,909
33.7
%
-9.2
%
Action Play & Collectibles
215,521
219,446
173,529
-1.8
%
26.5
%
Outdoor/Seasonal Toys
8,421
10,272
9,881
-18.0
%
4.0
%
Outdoor/Seasonal Toys
40,818
41,279
50,207
-1.1
%
-17.8
%
Costumes
$12,508
$8,541
$14,159
46.4
%
-39.7
%
Costumes
$121,024
$130,870
$148,870
-7.5
%
-12.1
%
TOTAL JAKKS
$
130,741
$
127,396
$
131,886
2.6
%
-3.4
%
TOTAL JAKKS
$
691,042
$
711,557
$
796,187
-2.9
%
-10.6
%
(In thousands)
QTD Q4
(In thousands)
YTD Q4
Regions
2024
2023
2022
% Change
2024 v 2023
% Change
2023 v 2022
Regions
2024
2023
2022
% Change
2024 v 2023
% Change
2023 v 2022
United States
$93,468
$96,304
$100,907
-2.9
%
-4.6
%
United States
$545,013
$557,865
$644,295
-2.3
%
-13.4
%
Europe
25,359
17,988
19,437
41.0
%
-7.5
%
Europe
71,392
76,464
85,348
-6.6
%
-10.4
%
Latin America
4,292
4,434
2,626
-3.2
%
68.8
%
Latin America
38,159
32,024
18,338
19.2
%
74.6
%
Canada
4,257
4,686
4,795
-9.2
%
-2.3
%
Canada
20,983
26,992
26,515
-22.3
%
1.8
%
Asia
1,523
2,140
1,698
-28.8
%
26.0
%
Asia
6,101
8,543
10,431
-28.6
%
-18.1
%
Australia & New Zealand
1,116
1,486
1,822
-24.9
%
-18.4
%
Australia & New Zealand
7,409
7,542
8,836
-1.8
%
-14.6
%
Middle East & Africa
726
358
601
102.8
%
-40.4
%
Middle East & Africa
1,985
2,127
2,424
-6.7
%
-12.3
%
TOTAL JAKKS
$
130,741
$
127,396
$
131,886
2.6
%
-3.4
%
TOTAL JAKKS
$
691,042
$
711,557
$
796,187
-2.9
%
-10.6
%
(In thousands)
QTD Q4
(In thousands)
YTD Q4
Regions
2024
2023
2022
% Change
2024 v 2023
% Change
2023 v 2022
Regions
2024
2023
2022
% Change
2024 v 2023
% Change
2023 v 2022
North America
$97,725
$100,990
$105,702
-3.2
%
-4.5
%
North America
$565,996
$584,857
$670,810
-3.2
%
-12.8
%
International
33,016
26,406
26,184
25.0
%
0.8
%
International
125,046
126,700
125,377
-1.3
%
1.1
%
Total
$
130,741
$
127,396
$
131,886
2.6
%
-3.4
%
Total
$
691,042
$
711,557
$
796,187
-2.9
%
-10.6
%
