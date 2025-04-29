JAKKS PACIFIC Earnings Results: $JAKK Reports Quarterly Earnings

JAKKS PACIFIC ($JAKK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$1.32 by $1.29. The company also reported revenue of $113,250,000, beating estimates of $95,119,080 by $18,130,920.

JAKKS PACIFIC Insider Trading Activity

JAKKS PACIFIC insiders have traded $JAKK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAKK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN LOUIS KIMBLE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 48,253 shares for an estimated $1,332,747

LAWRENCE I ROSEN has made 5 purchases buying 15,165 shares for an estimated $394,210 and 0 sales.

JAKKS PACIFIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of JAKKS PACIFIC stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

