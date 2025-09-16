Markets
JAKK

JAKKS Pacific And Disney Launch Disney Darlings Doll Line

September 16, 2025 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK), in partnership with Disney, Tuesday announced that it has introduced Disney Darlings, a new interactive baby doll line for children ages 2-5.

Inspired by Disney's timeless stories, the collection celebrates beloved characters such as Minnie Mouse, Stitch, Marie, and Winnie the Pooh. The dolls are available this fall at Walmart, Amazon, and Target. Each 13-inch doll comes dressed in character-inspired outfits with a matching headband and features glittery Mickey Mouse icons in the eyes.

With a signature wand and four interactive play modes waking, feeding, playing, and rocking to sleep children can spark glowing cheeks, giggles, and lullabies. Accessories include a Pixie Dust bottle, plush friend, and birth certificate for personalization.

JAKK is currently trading at $18.29, up $0.22 or 1.22 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JAKK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.