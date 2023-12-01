Jakks (JAKK) Up 28% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jakks Pacific (JAKK). Shares have added about 28% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jakks due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

JAKKS Pacific Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

JAKKS reported third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While revenues outpaced the consensus estimate for the eighth straight quarter, earnings beat the same for the third consecutive quarter.



The company’s product margins have seen a notable boost this year, thanks to a more stable supply chain and reduced promotional activities compared with the previous year.

Q3 Earnings and Revenues

During the quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.75, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.46. In the prior-year quarter, JAKK reported adjusted EPS of $3.80.



Quarterly revenues of $309.7 million surpassed the consensus mark of $284 million. However, the top line declined 4% on a year-over-year basis. During the quarter, it reported solid contributions from Costumes. Yet, dismal Toys/Consumer Products sales hurt its top line.



Net sales in the Toys/Consumer Products segment decreased 9% year over year to $246 million.



Costume net sales rose 19% year over year to $63.7 million.

Operating Highlights

In the reported quarter, the gross margin reached 34.5%, up 600 basis points from the prior-year levels. We predicted the metric to be 26.9%.



Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $67.1 million compared with $59.4 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, the company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) were $96.4 million compared with $76.6 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



As of Sep 30, 2023, total debt was zero, in contrast to $67.7 million as of Sep 30, 2022, and $67.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

Currently, Jakks has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Jakks has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.