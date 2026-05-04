Jakks (JAKK) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you evaluated the performance of Jakks Pacific's (JAKK) international operations during the quarter that concluded in March 2026? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this toymaker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of JAKK's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $106.68 million, showing decrease of 5.8%. We will now explore the breakdown of JAKK's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Decoding JAKK's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, Canada contributed $2.99 million in revenue, making up 2.8% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million, this meant a surprise of -34.82%. Looking back, Canada contributed $3.08 million, or 2.4%, in the previous quarter, and $3.28 million, or 2.9%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Latin America accounted for 6.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $6.96 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -0.69%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $7.01 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Latin America contributed $8.85 million (7%) and $7.46 million (6.6%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Australia and New Zealand generated $2.47 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 2.3% of the total. This represented a surprise of +180.57% compared to the $0.88 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Australia and New Zealand accounted for $1.23 million (1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $0.61 million (0.5%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $0.3 million came from Middle East and Africa during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 0.3%. This represented a surprise of -18.11% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $0.37 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $0.91 million, or 0.7%, and $0.4 million, or 0.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe accounted for 16.3% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $17.38 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +14.19%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $15.22 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $25.5 million (20.1%) and $11.81 million (10.4%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Asia generated $1.94 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 1.8% of the total. This represented a surprise of +89.71% compared to the $1.02 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia accounted for $1.39 million (1.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $0.75 million (0.7%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Jakks, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $131 million, reflecting an increase of 10% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Canada is anticipated to contribute 4.6% or $6.01 million, Latin America 6.4% or $8.4 millionAustralia and New Zealand 0.9% or $1.18 millionMiddle East and Africa 0.3% or $0.45 millionEurope 15.2% or $19.87 million and Asia 1% or $1.35 million.

For the full year, a total revenue of $606.57 million is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 6.3% from the year before. The revenues from Canada, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand, Middle East and Africa, Europe and Asia are expected to make up 4.1%, 6.7%, 0.9%, 0.4%, 15.6%, and 1% of this total, corresponding to $24.96 million, $40.5 million, $5.5 million, $2.3 million, $94.69 million, and $6.01 million, respectively.

Closing Remarks

Jakks' reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Jakks currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Jakks Pacific's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 19.3%, against an upturn of 10% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which counts Jakks among its entities, has appreciated by 1.6%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 32.9% versus the S&P 500's 4.4% increase. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 3.3% over the same period.

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JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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