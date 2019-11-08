JAKKS (JAKK) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported mixed third-quarter 2019 financial numbers, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. Following the release, the company’s shares increased almost 7% on Nov 7.



The company reported adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents by 171.4%. Also, the figure increased from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 38 cents by 100%.



Revenues during the quarter totaled $280.1 million, which missed the consensus mark of $280.5 million by 0.1%. However, the top line increased 18.3% year over year. The uptick can be attributed to strong sales of Disney Frozen 2, Disguise and Nintendo products.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

Operating Highlights



In the reported quarter, gross margin was 28.9%, up 170 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level. Adjusted EBITDA increased 64% to $44.1 million from $27 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Balance Sheet



As of Sep 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $71 million compared with $53.3 million as of Dec 31, 2018. Inventory increased to $65.3 million from $53.9 million at the end of 2018. Long-term debt, as of Sep 30, totaled $170.8 million, up from $139.8 million at the end of 2018.



Guidance



The company expects sales to grow nearly 5% in 2019.



Zacks Rank and Key Picks



JAKKS Pacific currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include Career Education Corporation CECO, Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI, and Mattel, Inc MAT. While Civeo currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Activision Blizzard and Mattel carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Career Education’s earnings surpassed estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average being 23.9%.



Activision Blizzard has three-five year expected earnings per share growth rate of 12.9%.



Mattel’s current year earnings are expected to rise 60.5%.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.