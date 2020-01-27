Jailed Portuguese hacker is 'whistleblower' behind Luanda Leaks -lawyers

A Portuguese hacker has taken responsibility for disclosing hundreds of thousands of files revealing how billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of Angola's former president, built her vast business empire, his lawyers said on Monday.
