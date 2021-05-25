Jailed Navalny says Russia has launched three new investigations against him

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he had been informed in prison about three new criminal investigations against him, according to a post on his Instagram account published on Tuesday.

Navalny said he had learned about the cases from an investigator who visited him in custody on Monday.

"I'm becoming a more hardened criminal every day," he joked in the post. "So don't think I'm only sitting in a cell, drinking tea and doing nothing."

He said investigators were looking into the theft of donations from his anti-corruption foundation FBK, the founding an organization, in violation of human rights, and insulting a judge.

The Russian Investigative Committee said earlier it had opened cases involving FBK and human rights violations against Navalny and his allies.

In February, a prosecutor requested the Investigative Committee to check if Navalny's statements during one of his trials could qualify as being insulting towards the judge.

