Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses bid for review of graft conviction

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's top court on Friday dismissed a bid by former prime minister Najib Razak to seek a judicial review of its decision to uphold his corruption conviction over the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Najib was jailed last year after Malaysia's Federal Court upheld a guilty verdict and 12-year prison sentence handed down to him by a lower court.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.