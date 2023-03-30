Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses bid for review of graft conviction

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

March 30, 2023 — 09:51 pm EDT

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's top court on Friday dismissed a bid by former prime minister Najib Razak to seek a judicial review of its decision to uphold his corruption conviction over the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Najib was jailed last year after Malaysia's Federal Court upheld a guilty verdict and 12-year prison sentence handed down to him by a lower court.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.