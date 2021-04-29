Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny appears in public for first time since hunger strike

Polina Nikolskaya Reuters
Published
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday appeared in public for the first time since ending a more than three-week hunger strike.

The 44-year-old opposition politician appeared in a legal hearing via video link.

He appeared to have lost weight. The video link was poor in quality and the image was blurry.

