Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny appears in public for first time since hunger strike

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday appeared in public for the first time since ending a more than three-week hunger strike.

The 44-year-old opposition politician appeared in a legal hearing via video link.

He appeared to have lost weight. The video link was poor in quality and the image was blurry.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

