Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he will start ending hunger strike

Contributor
Andrew Osborn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would begin gradually ending a hunger strike that he declared in prison on March 31 to demand proper medical care for leg and back pain.

Adds quotes

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would begin gradually ending a hunger strike that he declared in prison on March 31 to demand proper medical care for leg and back pain.

In an Instagram post, the fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin said that he still demanded that he be seen by a doctor of his own choosing and that he was losing feeling in parts of his legs and arms.

He said, however, that he had been twice seen by civilian doctors. He added it would take him 24 days to gradually end the hunger strike and thanked the "good people" in Russia and around the world for their support.

"Thank you - I have now been examined twice by a panel of civilian doctors. The last time was just before the rally. They are doing tests and analyses and giving me the results and conclusions," he wrote.

"I am not withdrawing my request to allow the necessary doctor to see me - I am losing feeling in areas of my arms and legs, and I want to understand what it is and how to treat it, but considering the progress and all the circumstances, I am beginning to come out of the hunger strike," he wrote.

Navalny is the principal focus of opposition to Putin, and his failing health after three weeks on hunger strike had drawn expressions of alarm from Western governments. Thousands of his supporters protested in cities all across Russia on Wednesday.

The United States had warned Moscow it would face "consequences" if he died.

Navalny survived a poison attack with a nerve agent last year, which Russia denied carrying out.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn and Mark Trevelyan)

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters