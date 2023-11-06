Jailed Iranian Nobel laureate Mohammadi goes on hunger strike -HRANA

DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Imprisoned Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi started a hunger strike on Monday in protest against what she said was the jail's failure to give her access to medical care, the activist HRANA news agency reported.

The women's rights advocate won the award on Oct. 6 in a rebuke to Tehran's theocratic leaders, who accused the Nobel committee of meddling and politicizing the issue of human rights.

HRANA said authorities had not let the 51-year-old go to hospital for heart and lung treatment last week because she had refused to wear a mandatory head scarf for the visit. The news agency did not name its sources.

Iran's judiciary did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"Mohammadi has gone on a hunger strike to protest against the authorities' failure to address her demands, including their refusal to transfer her to a specialist hospital," HRANA reported.

"This deprivation continues under the order of the prison authorities," HRANA added.

Mohammadi has been arrested more than a dozen times in her life and this is her third time in Iran's Evin prison since 2012.

She is serving multiple sentences amounting to about 12 years imprisonment on charges including spreading propaganda against the Islamic Republic.

"We are concerned about Narges Mohammadi's physical condition and health," the Free Narges Mohammadi campaign wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

