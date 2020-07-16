World Markets

Jailed executive in Wirecard scandal offers confession, lawyer says

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

The former head of a key subsidiary of Wirecard, who was arrested earlier this month, has admitted wrongdoing to prosecutors for his role in a multi-billion-euros fraud, his lawyer said on Thursday.

First known confession in Wirecard collapse

Executive was CEO of Dubai-based subsidiary

Arrested last week in Munich

Adds details, background

MUNICH, July 16 (Reuters) - The former head of a key subsidiary of Wirecard WDIG.DE, who was arrested earlier this month, has admitted wrongdoing to prosecutors for his role in a multi-billion-euros fraud, his lawyer said on Thursday.

It is the first known confession of wrongdoing in the collapse of one of Germany's biggest companies.

The unidentified jailed executive was the chief executive officer of Dubai-based Cardsystems Middle East.

"My client has voluntarily given himself up for the proceedings and - in contrast to others - takes individual responsibility," his defence lawyer Nicolas Fruehsorger said.

The Munich prosecutors declined to comment. They have not identified the individual by name to avoid prejudicing legal proceedings.

Wirecard filed for insolvency last month owing creditors 4 billion euros ($4.55 billion) after disclosing a 1.9 billion euro hole in its accounts that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.

The executive had travelled from Dubai and turned himself in last week.

The arrest was made on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud, attempted fraud and aiding and abetting other crimes, prosecutors said.

($1 = 0.8788 euros)

(Reporting Joern Poeltz; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    What Losing U.S. ‘Special Status’ Means for Hong Kong

    Antony Dapiran, attorney and author of “City on Fire,” discusses President Trump ending Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S. and what it means for the city’s people and businesses. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

    8 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular