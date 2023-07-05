Jaguar Mining (TSXV:JAG) Price Target Increased by 14.43% to 4.92

The average one-year price target for Jaguar Mining (TSXV:JAG) has been revised to 4.92 / share. This is an increase of 14.43% from the prior estimate of 4.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.44 to a high of 5.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 114.91% from the latest reported closing price of 2.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jaguar Mining. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAG is 1.36%, an increase of 25.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.55% to 7,673K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 5,709K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,737K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAG by 10.38% over the last quarter.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 1,450K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CENTX - Centerstone Investors Fund Class I holds 425K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing a decrease of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAG by 20.07% over the last quarter.

CINTX - Centerstone International Fund Class I holds 85K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAG by 18.00% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.