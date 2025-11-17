Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) Price Target Increased by 28.85% to 5.62

The average one-year price target for Jaguar Mining (OTCPK:JAGGF) has been revised to $5.62 / share. This is an increase of 28.85% from the prior estimate of $4.36 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.85 to a high of $6.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 215.86% from the latest reported closing price of $1.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jaguar Mining. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAGGF is 0.57%, an increase of 13.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.15% to 4,925K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3,115K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,282K shares , representing a decrease of 37.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAGGF by 19.34% over the last quarter.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 1,700K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAGGF by 14.36% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 46K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 30K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

