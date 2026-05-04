BioTech
JAGX

Jaguar Launches Neonorm Dog For Companion Animal Gut Health

May 04, 2026 — 11:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, announced on Monday a planned launch of Neonorm Dog, an extension of the Neonorm franchise that exclusively caters to dog health.

The company expects to provide dog owners with access to plant-based, non-prescription products to support normal stool formation, gut hydration, and bowel health. The products are largely derived from the extract of the Croton lecheri tree. The platform will be made available through online or retail animal health channels.

Neonorm was established to provide non-prescription healthcare to companion animals and currently consists of the Neonorm Foal and Neonorm Calf subsidiaries.

Previously, Jaguar received a conditional approval from the FDA for Canalevia CA-1 for treating chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs.

JAGX is currently trading at $3.04, down 49.01%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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