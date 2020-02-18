Jaguar Land Rover to run out of Chinese parts for UK production after 2 weeks - CEO

Costas Pitas Reuters
Published

Jaguar Land Rover has enough parts from China to maintain its British production for the next two weeks but not beyond that at the moment, Chief Executive Ralf Speth said on Tuesday.

The head of Britain's biggest carmaker also told reporters that sales were not currently happening in China.

