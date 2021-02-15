US Markets

Jaguar Land Rover to go 100% electric by 2039

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Luxury car group Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unveiled plans to go electric on Monday, saying it aims to be net zero on carbon emissions by 2039 as it joined a global race to roll out clean-energy vehicles.

By 2030, it is anticipated that 100% of Jaguar cars, and 60% of Land Rovers, will be equipped with zero-tailpipe powertrains, JLR said.

Late on Friday, Tata Motors named Marc Llistosella as its new chief executive.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Patrick Graham)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters