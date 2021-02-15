Jaguar Land Rover to go 100% electric by 2039

By 2030, it is anticipated that 100% of Jaguar cars, and 60% of Land Rovers, will be equipped with zero-tailpipe powertrains, JLR said.

Late on Friday, Tata Motors named Marc Llistosella as its new chief executive.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Patrick Graham)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.