Jaguar land rover to cut 2,000 non-factory jobs globally - Sky News

Contributor
Nandakumar D Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

Jaguar Land Rover has announced plans to cut 2,000 non-factory jobs, just days after it committed to its UK plants and revealed a huge investment in a zero emission future, the Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover has announced plans to cut 2,000 non-factory jobs, just days after it committed to its UK plants and revealed a huge investment in a zero emission future, the Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The company said it had begun to inform colleagues on the findings of an organisational review, which is designed to slash costs and create a more "agile" business, the report added.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Nandakumar.D@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9677690635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More