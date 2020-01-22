Jaguar Land Rover to cut 10% of workforce at UK Halewood factory

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Wednesday it will cut around 10% of the workforce at its northern English Halewood factory as it changes shift patterns to boost efficiency at the site.
