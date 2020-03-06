Jaguar Land Rover Suffers 85% China Sales Decline Due to Coronavirus

Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) saw an 85% decline in February sales at its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit compared to a year ago due to dealership closures in response to COVID-19, the company said in a statement on its website Friday.

Image source: Getty Images.

Sales were strong pre-virus

Tata said China sales at JLR grew about 25% year-over-year from July through December, and the company continued to see "strong growth" for the first three weeks of January. In the first half of February only about 20% of dealers remained open, but that number has since increased to over 80% although capacity reductions remain. The company expects the reductions to reverse this month, but it sees retail sales recovering more gradually. "The timeline for a complete rebalancing of supply and demand is dependent on the further developments in the coming 4-6 weeks," Tata said. "Domestic business is positive to overcome the current challenge with a limited impact on its overall FY21 performance."

The China situation is improving, but uncertainties remain

Tata is projecting the COVID-19 sales decline will reduce JLR's full year EBIT margin by about 1%, but continues to anticipate "modestly positive" free cashflow for its fiscal Q4. However, the potential impact in South Korea, Japan, and Italy remains a concern, along with potential parts shortages. The company said JLR has parts availability visibility for two weeks or more and has managed to avoid shortages by working with suppliers and increasing its use of air freight. But it also said it "cannot rule out" a component shortage that could impact production. Investors would be wise to wait for more information on COVID-19 impact as well as a recently disclosed antitrust investigation in India before deciding to invest in Tata Motors.

10 stocks we like better than Tata Motors

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tata Motors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Alison Healey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.