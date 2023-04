April 6 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors TAMO.NS-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said on Thursday it expects free cash flow to be over 800 million pounds ($996.48 million) for the fourth quarter and over 500 million pounds for the full year.

($1 = 0.8028 pounds)

