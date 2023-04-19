Jaguar Land Rover plans to invest 15 bln pounds in electric push

April 19, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by Chandini Monnappa for Reuters ->

April 19 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it plans to invest 15 billion pounds ($18.65 billion) over the next five years to expand its electric-vehicle offerings.

JLR, which is owned by India's Tata Motors TAMO.NS, added that its Halewood plant in Merseyside, UK, will become an all-electric manufacturing facility.

($1 = 0.8042 pounds)

