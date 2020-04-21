Jaguar Land Rover expands electric line-up with new plug-in hybrid system

April 22 (Reuters) - British luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover said on Wednesday it was expanding its line of electric vehicles by adding a new plug-in hybrid system in its best-selling SUV models, the Range Rover Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

The company said its latest plug-in hybrid system can switch to an electric-only mode for shorter rides, petrol-and-electric driving for longer distances and a sole petrol engine.

"While being driven, energy generated by the engine during acceleration, or by braking in electric or hybrid mode, is harvested and used to charge the battery," the Tata Motors Ltd-owned TAMO.NS company said, adding that its hybrid system emits lower emissions.

Businesses around the world have been switching to more environment-friendly options in the face of increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint.

Last month, German automakers BMW BMWG.DE and Daimler DAIGn.DE predicted new electric models will help cut emissions from the cars they sell by an average of 20% this year.

BMW, which already has 500,000 electric and hybrid cars on the road, also said it plans to double that number by the end of next year.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

