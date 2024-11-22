Jaguar Health seeking partner to develop, commercialize NP300

Jaguar Health (JAGX) announced that it is seeking a partner to fund and execute the development and commercialization of NP300, the company’s prescription drug candidate for the treatment of general, non-infectious diarrhea in dogs, in exchange for commercial rights to the product in the U.S. NP300 is a novel antisecretory drug with a similar mechanism of action to Canalevia-CA1, the company’s conditionally approved prescription drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs. NP300 has demonstrated safety in dogs and is sustainably derived from the Croton lechleri tree, the same source as that for crofelemer.

