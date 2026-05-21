Jaguar Health Reports Q1 2026 Revenue Surge Driven By Licensing Deal

(RTTNews) - Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) announced first-quarter 2026 financial results, highlighted by a sharp increase in net revenue following a U.S. licensing agreement for its key products Mytesi and Canalevia-CA1.

Financial Results

Net revenue rose 816% compared with Q1 2025 and 527% compared with Q4 2025, buoyed by the $16 million initial payment from Future Pak affiliate Woodward Specialty, LLC, under the licensing deal. Jaguar also recognized a $3 million payment for early termination of a buy-back option, with an additional $2 million due upon completion of post-closing conditions.

The company reported $42,500 in license fees from a European partner, consistent with prior quarters, and $25,000 in federal grant revenue for a canine chemotherapy-induced diarohea study.

Prescription product revenue totaled $1.2 million, primarily from Mytesi inventory sales to Future Pak. This marked a 62% decline from Q4 2025, and a 45% decline from Q1 2025, reflecting the shift of U.S. product revenue to Future Pak under the royalty-free license agreement.

Pipeline and Development

Jaguar continues to focus on advancing crofelemer for rare-disease intestinal failure indications. Two presentations on pediatric patients with microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) and short bowel syndrome (SBS-IF) are scheduled for the ESPGHAN Annual Meeting in June 2026.

Upcoming Events

The company will host an investor webcast on May 26, 2026, to discuss Q1 results and updates. CEO Lisa Conte is also set to present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference on May 28, 2026.

The company recently implemented a 1-for-35 reverse stock split on April 27, 2026.

JAGX closed Wednesday's trading at $3.67, up 9.39%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $3.01, down 17.76%.

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