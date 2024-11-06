Jaguar Health announces FDA approval of renewal of Canalevia-CA1

Jaguar Health (JAGX) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved renewal of Canalevia-CA1. Canalevia-CA1, the company’s conditionally approved prescription drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs, is available from multiple leading veterinary distributors in the U.S., including Chewy. The renewal for conditional approval is in effect until December 21, 2025.

