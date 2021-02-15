Jaguar And Land Rover Plans To Offer Pure Electric Power, Nameplate By Nameplate, By 2030

(RTTNews) - Jaguar Land Rover announced that Jaguar and Land Rover will offer pure electric power, nameplate by nameplate, by 2030. The company plans to welcome six pure electric variants of Land Rover in the next five years, with first all-electric Land Rover model in 2024.

In addition, the company expects, in addition to 100% of Jaguar sales, that around 60% of Land Rovers sold will be equipped with zero tailpipe powertrains.

Jaguar Land Rover aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

Looking ahead, the company expects to achieve positive cash net-of-debt by 2025 with a value creation approach delivering quality and profit-over-volume.

