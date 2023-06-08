Jagran Prakashan (NSE:JAGRAN) Price Target Increased by 7.61% to 84.15

The average one-year price target for Jagran Prakashan (NSE:JAGRAN) has been revised to 84.15 / share. This is an increase of 7.61% from the prior estimate of 78.20 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 75.75 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.39% from the latest reported closing price of 69.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jagran Prakashan. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAGRAN is 0.01%, a decrease of 23.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 1,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 670K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 533K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 304K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAGRAN by 1.10% over the last quarter.

AEMGX - Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio Investor Class Shares holds 140K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 58K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

