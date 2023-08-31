Jagran Prakashan (NSE:JAGRAN) Price Target Increased by 21.29% to 95.88

The average one-year price target for Jagran Prakashan (NSE:JAGRAN) has been revised to 95.88 / share. This is an increase of 21.29% from the prior estimate of 79.05 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 113.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.73% from the latest reported closing price of 107.40 / share.

Jagran Prakashan Maintains 3.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.72%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jagran Prakashan. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAGRAN is 0.01%, an increase of 51.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.13% to 1,763K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 567K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing a decrease of 18.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAGRAN by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 451K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing a decrease of 18.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAGRAN by 11.64% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 260K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing a decrease of 17.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAGRAN by 12.19% over the last quarter.

AEMGX - Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio Investor Class Shares holds 140K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SBHEX - Segall Bryant & Hamill Emerging Markets Fund Retail Class holds 64K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 52.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAGRAN by 117.89% over the last quarter.

