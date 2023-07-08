Jagran Prakashan (NSE:JAGRAN) Price Target Decreased by 6.06% to 79.05

The average one-year price target for Jagran Prakashan (NSE:JAGRAN) has been revised to 79.05 / share. This is an decrease of 6.06% from the prior estimate of 84.15 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 75.75 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.00% from the latest reported closing price of 76.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jagran Prakashan. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAGRAN is 0.01%, a decrease of 24.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.05% to 1,729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 567K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing a decrease of 18.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAGRAN by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 451K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing a decrease of 18.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAGRAN by 11.64% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 260K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing a decrease of 17.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAGRAN by 12.19% over the last quarter.

AEMGX - Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio Investor Class Shares holds 140K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 18.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAGRAN by 16.57% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.